LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeff Walz likes to score points. He's had some lock-down defensive teams in his successful tenure as University of Louisville women's basketball coach, but he'll be the first to tell you, candidly, that eventually to win in the women's game, you'd better be able to put the ball in the basket. A lot.
For his current team, Walz felt like offense would be a work in progress. So the Cardinals put a good bit of preseason time in on their defense. And it shows.
The No. 10-ranked Cardinals lead the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 40.2 points per game, heading into Sunday's matchup at Colorado State, which will conclude a 10-day, 3-game western road trip.
Walz lost a solid defender in Dana Evans from last season's team, but brought back Mykasa Robinson, a member of the All-ACC defensive team last season, while adding size in Emily Engstler, a transfer from Syracuse, and Chelsie Hall at point guard. The improvements from players returning have been led by the ability of post player Olivia Cochran to get out and defend on the perimeter more than a year ago.
The result has been a defense that has held three of the Cardinals' first five opponents to 32 points or fewer, including a 72-32 win at Cal Poly on Tuesday.
"We did spend a lot a lot more time in the preseason on defense than we have in the past, just because we kind of knew we probably weren't going to be where we were offensively," Walz said. "So we wanted to make sure that we had a good foundation defensively and it's paid off because I don't care who you're playing, we've really been doing a nice job of being in to help contest shots and, for the most part, keeping people off the glass."
The Cardinals rank fourth in the nation in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 28.2% from the field. They also lead the nation in two-point field goals allowed per game – just 14.6 – and are allowing just 3.4 three-pointers per game. They are allowing 0.51 points per possession, which ranks second nationally.
They are rebounding 75.4% of their opponents' misses, which ranks 34th nationally, but which, so far on the young season, is a higher defensive rebounding percentage than any team Walz has coached since 2009.
Walz gives a lot of credit to his seasoned newcomers, Engstler, who came from a winning program at Syracuse, and Hall, who came from Vanderbilt.
More stats – which this early in the season, should be taken with a grain of salt, but which nonetheless do shed a bit of insight.
Engstler's contribution is readily evident through the world of advanced metrics. She ranks 10th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, and she leads the nation in defensive win shares per 40 minutes – an advanced statistic that approximates the total number of wins a player producers for her team through play on the defensive end – normalized by number of minutes played. (Simple enough, right?)
Engslter has the highest defensive player rating in the nation, a stat that estimates the number of points allowed by a player individually per 100 possessions played, from Herhoopstats.com.
To sum up, she's playing pretty good defense – through 5 games, anyway.
"Emily has really done a great job, and Chelsie, in bringing in some experience on their own, even though Emily has not really played much man-to-man before," Walz said. "She's so long and she has a really high IQ that she's able to, you know, cover some serious ground at the defensive end and has really made an impact for us. And I think Olivia is really getting in the best shape she's been in since she's been here. And she's been able to get out on the perimeter on some switches and really do a great job. So, you know, as we continue to get better and better, which we will, it's going to be fun. I like our defensive effort."
The tone is set by Robinson, who ranks No. 24 in defensive player rating, but whose value in versatility, effort and hustle can't be quantified. Cochran ranks No. 20 in the same rating. And Hall No. 17. On top of that, Norika Konna ranks No. 41 and Liz Dixon No. 63, with Olivia Cochran and Ahlana Smith also in the top 100 nationally.
That's a solid defensive lineup.
The Cards held Bellarmine to the lowest point total and field goal percentage for an opponent in program history earlier this season. And if they get their offense on track, that kind of defensive ability could make things interesting.
For his part, Walz is waiting to see how the team plays against a larger sample and against better competition, though after Sunday's game at Colorado State the Cardinals will have played games in four different time zones.
"We're guarding well," Walz said. "I mean, that's one thing, we're definitely a better defensive team than we were last year. We're not offensively where we were. So that's the area that we can get on. But I will tell you, it's normally easier to improve at the offensive end than it is the defensive end. Because defense is just, it's a lot of will. It's a lot of guts. And I think we're doing a really nice job of that. So, I'm proud of the kids in that area. And we're going to continue to work to get better."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.