CRAWFORD | Louisville women lose ACC title game to NC State in painfully close fashion, 58-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The ball grazed the backboard, caught a bit of the heel of the rim and bounced off as the buzzer sounded, the scoreboard showing NC State 58, Louisville 56. Balloons fell from the Greensboro Coliseum rafters, and Dana Evans, who launched the long potential game-winner, fell to the court in tears.
The Cardinals played well in the ACC Tournament championship game and lost to a very good team, a team that should be a No. 1 seed but probably won’t be. Louisville overcame a great deal in this tournament. It was outshot badly (54-23) from the free-throw line. It found itself in a road game in the championship. And most of all, it did not get the expected excellence from Evans, the two-time ACC Player of the Year.
Evans knew it. Said it. Did not hide from it. Did not try to make excuses for it. She sat in front of a Zoom postgame news conference and answered questions about it.
(A personal aside: You all know when players are not at their best. We sportswriters don’t tell you as often when we are not at our best. Ever since I had a stroke, and maybe even before, I don’t know, I just don’t have the gear that can grill a kid in the situation Evans found herself in yesterday. I might throw out one question. More often, I just want to let them get away from the microphone. That’s not doing a great service to you, the reader. It is a shortcoming. It was the case on Sunday.)
To win a championship, the vast majority of the time, your best players have to be at their best, or pretty close to it. Sometimes, you can win even if they aren’t. Most people don’t remember that Russ Smith was 3 for 16 from the field in the 2013 NCAA championship game (since vacated). If you win the game, nobody remembers that stuff.
If you lose, it sticks with you, and that is the challenge now for Evans.
"I needed to get myself going and figure something out because I haven’t, obviously, been playing my best ball," Evans said. "My outside shot wasn’t falling so I just figured I’d try to get to the basket and eventually I would get going ... but not really."
Louisville came painfully close to winning a championship without its best player firing on all cylinders and with a sizable disparity at the free-throw line. It was close to being good enough to win anyway.
Jeff Walz can build on that for the NCAA Tournament, but he said it’s going to take reliving some of the painful moments from Sunday’s loss — and more.
"We’ve got to be able to sit back and watch this game and learn from it," Walz said. "I can’t have players that say, 'I don’t want to watch it, it hurts too bad.' Bull. You’ve got to be able to sit down and watch it and say here’s what I did good, and here’s what I did bad, and get better at it. And unfortunately for us, we had some stretches where we were not very good."
One of the stretches was at the end of the game. The Cards led by 5 with just under 4:50 left, then scored only 2 more points the rest of the way.
Even so, it took a mid-range jumper from Raina Perez with two seconds left to win the game.
Louisville had the ball and a 1-point lead with just over a minute to play. Evans got some daylight from 3-point range near the end of the shot clock and rose up, but instead of shooting she fired a pass in to Olivia Cochran in the high post. Cochran couldn’t handle it, and NC State wound up tying the game on an Elissa Cunane free throw with 47 seconds left.
Again, Louisville had the ball with a chance to take the lead, but Evans missed a short jumper with 26 seconds left, setting up Perez’s game-winner.
Louisville got great play from its bench the entire tournament. Norika Konna was very good, as was Ramani Parker. The Cardinals flexed their depth in this tournament.
But they also needed a bit more from Evans, who has carried the weight of this team at times this season but for the first time all season looked like she was carrying that weight on the court in this tournament. Walz has talked about the importance of shrugging off bad nights or bad shots, but that gets tougher to do as the stakes get higher.
Evans went 14 for 47 from the field in the tournament (29.8%). The rest of the team shot 46%. As the pressure mounted, the frustration showed at times for the senior.
"I would say I didn’t do the best that I could at kind of bouncing back and letting that last point go, but, I mean, it’s basketball," Evans said. "I tried to get into a rhythm or flow, but I couldn’t get into a flow at all. ... I just didn’t play my best ball."
It was a painful admission. But Evans has played enough to know the truth. She’s also played enough to know that there are dozens of different plays in a game beyond her own that determine winning and losing.
More than anything Walz and his players know that they did improve in some ways over the previous three days, and that how this team will be remembered will be determined by its play in the next tournament, not in the last one.
