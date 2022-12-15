LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One game after traveling across the state to continue its winning streak against rival Kentucky, the Louisville women’s basketball team didn’t even have to cross town to face Bellarmine in Freedom Hall.
It was the Cardinals’ first game in the historic arena since 2013, and actually is far closer to the Denny Crum Hall home of the women’s players than the KFC Yum! Center, or for that matter, to the actual home team.
And Louisville made itself right at home, limiting its hosts to just 8 first-half points – matching a U of L record for fewest allowed in a half, before coasting to a 73-43 win.
After leading 34-8 at the break, Louisville lost some steam on defense and Bellarmine began to pick up some confidence. The Knights shot nearly 50 percent in the third quarter and played within four points of the Cardinals in the second half.
“I thought the first half we played extremely well at both ends of the floor,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “We started a little slow offensively but I thought we were dialed in defensively and really contested a lot of shots and played a very good first half. And we're young in some areas and in the second half we lost a little focus on the defensive end of the floor and it wasn't as sharp. But those are things we've got film now to be able to go back and look at and talk to them about to continue to improve.”
Louisville got 19 points from Hailey Van Lith and 13 from Chrislyn Carr, with Josie Williams and Liz Dixon combining for 17 points and 10 rebounds at the center spot.
The past two games have seen more players contribute more consistently, staring with Dixon, but including Merissah Russel, Williams and Nyla Harris off the bench.
At Kentucky, Louisville played its best overall game of the season in an 86-72 win in Rupp Arena, then followed it up by landing an early knockout punch against the Knights.
“We're seeing progress each day, and that's all we're asking for,” Walz said. “Continue to lay the foundation, one day after another, and we're continuing to grow. It's going to be a process. It's not just going to turn on overnight. We're getting longer stretches of better play. At the beginning of the year, we might have had 2-3 minutes where we looked good, where we reversed the ball, made the pass, got people the basketball in areas to score. And now we're getting 5 of 6 minutes. At Kentucky, a majority of the game I thought we did a good job at the offensive end of being patient, making sure we made the right read, attacked when it was open. So those are things we're going to continue to work on.”
Bellarmine was led by Hayley Harrison with 21 points. Freshman center Gracie Merkle added 5 points and 8 rebounds. The Knights managed just 2 of 11 shooting from 3-point range, and had 16 first-half turnovers, which fueled Louisville’s big lead. They came back to turn it over only 3 times in the second half.
“I want to thank Jeff Walz for bringing his team to Freedom Hall,” Bellarmine coach Chancellor Dugan said. “There's not many Top 5 programs -- I know they're not there right now -- but that will bring their team to an opponent's home court. We appreciate the fans who came out. I know they started 16 years ago back in the day when he was first head coach and had to build their crowd, and that's the same thing we're doing right now. Hopefully some of those Louisville fans will see that we play a tough brand of basketball, and I know we only had 8 points in the first half, but I was really proud of what we did in the second half. It showed what we can do and we've got to build from here.
“The thing that scared me the most, and I told our players before the game, was their fast break,” Dugan added. “They're quicker than we are at all positions, and that was our worry. In the first half they really got out, but in the second half I thought we shut them down a little bit and they couldn't get out and run like they had in the first half. . . . We're probably one recruiting class away from playing how I really want to play, pressing and getting up and down. We can press some teams, but we can't press Louisville.”
The Cardinals (8-4) now will prepare to open ACC play on Sunday at Pittsburgh before traveling to Chicago to face DePaul next Wednesday. Bellarmine (4-7) is back at home to face Wofford on Saturday before Murray State visits the following Tuesday.
