LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women's basketball team, coming off its most impressive performance of the season in a 70-48 takedown of No. 12 Michigan, was taking care of business through three quarters against Belmont in a Sunday noon game at the KFC Yum! Center.
Then the smallest of mistakes led to a big lesson. Louisville coach Jeff Walz likes to test his players sometimes, and so when they got the ball with the clock winding down, up 21 in the third quarter, he sat on the bench quietly to see what they would do.
They ran some offense and then passed into the paint for a score by Liz Dixon with 9 seconds left to go up 23. Belmont then came back up the court, and launched a half-court shot that went in. Off the momentum of that, Belmont made three more three-point tries in the second half to cut its deficit to 12, before No. 10 Louisville walked away with an 80-66 victory.
The words Walz was looking for on that last third-quarter possession were, "One shot!" He didn't hear them.
"I thought the end of the third quarter is where it all started to go bad," Walz said. "And that that's because we reverse the ball, threw a beautiful pass in to Liz and she makes a really nice hook shot there towards the end of the third quarter. But the problem is, I wasn't going to say it because I felt comfortable where the game was. But I was waiting for someone somebody on that floor to yell, 'one shot.' One shot. We need one shot. We're up 21 at the time. Well, we take a quick shot, and now they throw in a Hail Mary. But it doesn't matter. They should have never gotten that shot. But now it goes in and they run off the floor all excited. And then the next thing you know they come out in the fourth quarter and hit like three straight threes. Well, that's because you gave them some momentum. . . . So we've got to continue to get better. Now if this was a game where I was a little concerned about at the end where it's gonna be, I would have been yelling, 'One shot! One shot!' But I do like to challenge our players at times to make them think the game."
Walz acknowledged that his team was a bit spent after the Michigan contest, and with final exams approaching. Practice on Saturday wasn't particularly spirited. The defense that has become one of the best in the nation this season wasn't its usual stingy self.
Belmont made 9 three pointers. It shot 53 percent in the second half and made 7 of 13 threes after going 2-for-16 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Louisville was good offensively. It shot 54 percent for the game, getting 16 points from Hailey Van Lith and 14 from Kianna Smith, who passed the 1,000-point career milestone in the game. Chelsie Hall added 11 points and Olivia Cochran had 10. Emily Engstler finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds.
"I don't think we had a good defensive quarter at any point," Van Lith said. "They just missed shots in the first the first half. We gave up threes all night. And we knew we they were going to do that. So that was obviously a mental lapse on our part."
Louisville took the game in hand in the second quarter when it extended its lead to 15 with a 15-2 run. Van Lith scored six points in that run. Louisville pushed its lead to 20 in the first two minutes of the second half on layups from Cochran and Van Lith and a three from Kianna Smith.
Now the Cardinals get a week away from competition to prepare for rival Kentucky, which will visit the KFC Yum! Center next Sunday.
Walz stepped out of a team timeout in the first half when the top-ranked Louisville volleyball team was introduced to tell fans that anyone who shows up with volleyball regional ticket stubs at next Sunday's basketball game will get a free drink at the concession stands, on him.
"Beer, soda, water, whatever," Walz said. "I don't want to be accused of pushing anyone to alcohol."
The Kentucky-Louisville basketball rivalry will resume after taking last season off.
"Our players know -- it's not something I've got to put stuff up on a billboard or do anything like that," Walz said. "I mean, our kids understand the importance of this game. You know, the neat thing about this game and I've said it for years, it's amazing how good both programs have been for the past 10 years. You know, I think it speaks volumes about women's basketball in our state. When I got there may have only been one or two games where both were ranked. Now it's not very often that both aren't ranked, and we're both in the top 15 (this season). So it's pretty neat to see the success of both programs. And it's going to be a ballgame. I mean, there's they're very talented. . . . We'll have our hands full."
