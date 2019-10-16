LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The preseason women’s basketball media and coaches’ polls in the Atlantic Coast Conference have a new look this season, with Jeff Walz’s University of Louisville team tabbed by both as the league favorite.

It’s the first time since Notre Dame joined the league in 2013-14 that the Fighting Irish haven’t been picked to win the league.

The Cardinals have won back-to-back regular season titles in the ACC but have some big shoes to fill.

Louisville does return ACC sixth player of the year, Dana Evans, who was an all-conference pick, and adds Elizabeth Balogun, a transfer from Georgia Tech who joined Evans on the all-conference team after being the ACC’s freshman of the year last season.

Cardinals’ freshman Nyah Green was named to the newcomer watch list.

Balogun averaged 14.6 points per game last season at Georgia Tech. Evans averaged 10.4 points and ranked third in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Green was named a McDonald's All-American and comes to Louisville as a five-star prospect and the No. 12-ranked player, seventh-best guard, in the class of 2019, according to espnW HoopGurlz.

Louisville was picked first in the ACC ahead of second-place North Carolina State. The Cardinals and Wolfpack were the only two schools to receive first-place votes in the coaches’ poll with Louisville receiving 13 and N.C. State receiving two. Louisville (34), N.C. State (8), Florida State (3) and Notre Dame (4) all received first place votes in the Blue Ribbon Panel poll.

Louisville opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, against Western Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center and will play its first five games at home.

The ACC voting is below:

Head Coaches & Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami

Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team

Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State

Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State

Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville

Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami

Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State

Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State

Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina

Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia

Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List

River Baldwin, Fr., C, Florida State

Nyah Green, Fr., G, Louisville

Jakia Brown-Turner, Fr., G, NC State

Sam Brunelle, Fr., F, Notre Dame

Anaya Peoples, Fr., G, Notre Dame

Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

Louisville (13 first-place votes) - 223

NC State (2) - 201

Florida State - 190

Miami - 185

Notre Dame - 159

Syracuse - 150

Duke - 143

Clemson - 105

North Carolina - 92

Virginia Tech - 91

Georgia Tech - 70

Virginia - 67

Boston College - 58

Pitt - 41

Wake Forest - 25

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team

Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State

Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State

Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville

Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville

Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami

Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State

Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina

Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

River Baldwin, Fr., C, Florida State

Nyah Green, Fr., G, Louisville

Jakia Brown-Turner, Fr., G, NC State

Sam Brunelle, Fr., F, Notre Dame

Anaya Peoples, Fr., G, Notre Dame

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (49 voters)

Louisville (34 first-place votes) - 713

NC State (8) - 637

Florida State (3) - 623

Notre Dame (4) - 580

Miami - 578

Syracuse - 497

Duke - 432

Clemson - 353

North Carolina - 343

Virginia Tech - 291

Virginia - 229

Georgia Tech - 225

Boston College - 168

Pitt - 122

Wake Forest - 89

