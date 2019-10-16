LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The preseason women’s basketball media and coaches’ polls in the Atlantic Coast Conference have a new look this season, with Jeff Walz’s University of Louisville team tabbed by both as the league favorite.
It’s the first time since Notre Dame joined the league in 2013-14 that the Fighting Irish haven’t been picked to win the league.
The Cardinals have won back-to-back regular season titles in the ACC but have some big shoes to fill.
Louisville does return ACC sixth player of the year, Dana Evans, who was an all-conference pick, and adds Elizabeth Balogun, a transfer from Georgia Tech who joined Evans on the all-conference team after being the ACC’s freshman of the year last season.
Cardinals’ freshman Nyah Green was named to the newcomer watch list.
Balogun averaged 14.6 points per game last season at Georgia Tech. Evans averaged 10.4 points and ranked third in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Green was named a McDonald's All-American and comes to Louisville as a five-star prospect and the No. 12-ranked player, seventh-best guard, in the class of 2019, according to espnW HoopGurlz.
Louisville was picked first in the ACC ahead of second-place North Carolina State. The Cardinals and Wolfpack were the only two schools to receive first-place votes in the coaches’ poll with Louisville receiving 13 and N.C. State receiving two. Louisville (34), N.C. State (8), Florida State (3) and Notre Dame (4) all received first place votes in the Blue Ribbon Panel poll.
Louisville opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, against Western Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center and will play its first five games at home.
The ACC voting is below:
Head Coaches & Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team
Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List
River Baldwin, Fr., C, Florida State
Nyah Green, Fr., G, Louisville
Jakia Brown-Turner, Fr., G, NC State
Sam Brunelle, Fr., F, Notre Dame
Anaya Peoples, Fr., G, Notre Dame
Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
Louisville (13 first-place votes) - 223
NC State (2) - 201
Florida State - 190
Miami - 185
Notre Dame - 159
Syracuse - 150
Duke - 143
Clemson - 105
North Carolina - 92
Virginia Tech - 91
Georgia Tech - 70
Virginia - 67
Boston College - 58
Pitt - 41
Wake Forest - 25
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team
Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville
Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List
River Baldwin, Fr., C, Florida State
Nyah Green, Fr., G, Louisville
Jakia Brown-Turner, Fr., G, NC State
Sam Brunelle, Fr., F, Notre Dame
Anaya Peoples, Fr., G, Notre Dame
Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (49 voters)
Louisville (34 first-place votes) - 713
NC State (8) - 637
Florida State (3) - 623
Notre Dame (4) - 580
Miami - 578
Syracuse - 497
Duke - 432
Clemson - 353
North Carolina - 343
Virginia Tech - 291
Virginia - 229
Georgia Tech - 225
Boston College - 168
Pitt - 122
Wake Forest - 89
