LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team is on comfortable ground heading into Tuesday night's NCAA Regional Final against No.1-ranked and No. 1 overall seed Stanford.
It's a young team, so it may not know all of the backstory. Louisville's current players may not know that of Louisville's four losses in 2009, two were to top-ranked Connecticut, but the Cardinals still were bumped down to a No. 3 seed and shipped to Louisiana.
Ranked No. 7 in the nation, that Louisville team beat No. 5 Baylor, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Oklahoma in successive games -- all as a heavy underdog -- to reach the championship game. Today's team may not realize that Angel McCoughtry, the star of that Louisville team, was just 2-of-20 in the NCAA Tournament from 3-point range heading into the Final Four, and there were doubts about Louisville because of that.
No doubt they know about Louisville's upset of Britney Griner and Baylor in 2013. But the Cardinals followed that up with wins as a heavy underdog against Tennessee and Cal to reach the championship game again. They called themselves the "Party Crashers" because they weren't supposed to be doing what they were doing.
So on Tuesday night in the Alamodome, when Jeff Walz takes his 26-3 Louisville team into a matchup with top-seeded Stanford at 9 p.m. as a 10-point underdog, he has things right where he wants them.
"Nobody is going to pick us to win. And that's fine," Walz said. "We very well might not. But I can promise you our kids are going to come out and compete and we're going to have a game plan. If we execute it, then we'll see what takes place. Then I'm going to have to make some adjustments as the game goes. We'll see what happens."
It's a challenge Walz is used to at tournament time. The coaches returned to the hotel after playing the late game Sunday night, got very little sleep, and put together their strategy for dealing with a Stanford team that has won 17 straight and is 28-2 all season, with most of those wins coming on the road or at neutral sites.
Stanford's 43 three-pointers through its first three NCAA Tournament games are the most in women's tournament history. Its 15 threes in a Sweet 16 victory over Missouri State are the second-most ever in a regional semifinal and tie a Stanford NCAA Tournament record, set in the first round against Utah Valley. The record for most 3-pointers in an entire tournament is 54.
The Cardinals struggled from three-point range in each of their losses, so Walz's game-planning likely will include a way to combat the perimeter shooting, but Stanford is too good inside to expose the post players.
"It's going to take a team effort for sure at the defensive end of the floor," Walz said. "They have a very talented and deep ball club. They can score from all five spots. They're playing at a high level right now. We know that. And we're going to have to come out and play with the same focus. We're going to have to rebound the basketball, we're going to have to get back in transition. They score the ball very quickly when the opportunity presents itself. So we're going to have to play the best game we've played all year, and I have every confidence in them. It's a great group that I know is going to come out and compete and fight. Nobody really thought we had a chance (against Oregon). As I was told, we were a 2-point underdog, and figured out a way to win."
Louisville will watch plenty of game video of Stanford, no doubt. But it might not hurt to watch a little video from past Louisville NCAA runs, when teams did what many thought was unthinkable.
Let's be clear, Louisville is no longer the "little program that could." When Stanford lost back-to-back games to relinquish the No. 1 ranking this season, it was Louisville who picked it up. The Cardinals are in the Elite Eight for the third straight tournament. They are 122-14 over the past four years and have won four straight ACC regular-season titles. Walz is 33-11 in the NCAA Tournament.
Stanford starts four McDonald's All-Americans. So does Louisville. Stanford brings four more off the bench. Louisville brings two off the bench.
Still, Louisville is happy to return to its old role as underdog.
"It's something we have embraced," Walz said. "We might not be the sexiest school. We might not be the one where everyone is like wow, look at that, look at this. But we compete. We play hard. That's one thing I think our ball clubs have been known for over the past 14 years. And a lot of people keep asking me, 'How in the world do you all keep doing it?' It's will. It's passion. It's fight."
And then Walz brought up the one player in his starting lineup who wasn't a McDonald's All American.
"Players like Mykasa Robinson," he said. "She does things I can't coach. I can't coach heart. I can't coach desire. I can't coach the willingness to throw your body all over the floor. We find kids that will buy into that, accept a role, and then become really good at that role."
Maybe Louisville is fighting for respect, still.
"It's funny, as we were coming into this tournament, they said if Dana Evans doesn't start to play like she was earlier in the year, they're not going to advance," Walz said. "We figured out a way to get though the first two games, and Dana played OK. Not bad. And then she played really well last night, and now I'm hearing, 'You can't compete with Stanford because you're only a one-person team.' Well you can't have it both ways. You can't tell me you can't advance if she doesn't play well, and we do advance, and now when she plays well, you tell me we're not going to advance because she did play well. I'm not the smartest. I never claimed to be. But that really confuses me. I'm still trying to educate myself on all of that thinking. Our kids are going to fight. We're going to compete. And that's exactly what we're going to do tomorrow night. Does it guarantee you a win? No. But I guarantee you when we finish that game tomorrow night we're going to finish it knowing we gave everything we have."
It's what they do.
