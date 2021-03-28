CRAWFORD | Louisville women return to Elite 8 behind Evans' big night, beat Oregon 60-42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Dana Evans found her shooting touch, Oregon lost a couple of key players to injuries, and the University of Louisville women’s basketball team hustled its way to a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight with a 60-42 victory in San Antonio Tuesday night.
Evans didn’t score in the first quarter, then took the game over after that, finishing with a career-high 29 points, punctuated with a pair of long third-quarter threes after Oregon had cut its deficit to six.
Her night was capped by a Mykasa Robinson steal and a highlight-reel behind the back pass to Evans for a layup that put the Cardinals up 20.
"I have great teammates," Evans said. "They are always supporting me no matter how bad I play or whatever is happening. They are always working and I know that I can rely on them."
Louisville began the game looking to establish tempo, and it did. After slow starts in its past two games, it led 10-8 after the first quarter on Sunday, then stretched the lead to 10 on eight straight points to open the second, with a spark from Elizabeth Balogun and Norika Konno off the bench.
The Cards were helped a bit by some horrible luck for Oregon. Maddie Scherr, last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball and Oregon’s only point guard, had to leave the game with an ankle injury in the first half. In the third quarter, Nyarra Sabally, whose 10 points and 6 rebounds in the third quarter helped Oregon cut into the Louisville lead, left the game with an injury and did not return.
Facing a size disadvantage, Louisville needed to use speed to its advantage. It forced 14 Oregon turnovers and outscored Oregon 21-2 off turnovers.
But the night in the end was about the return of Evans, who went 3 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 52% from the field after struggling offensively for most of the postseason. The Cards also got 10 points from Kianna Smith.
Louisville now heads to the Elite Eight, will it will face top overall seed Stanford on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.