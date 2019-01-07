LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- They didn't miss it by much. The University of Louisville women's basketball team came up just seven points shy of the first No. 1 ranking in program history, but that could be taken care of this week.
The No. 2-ranked Cardinals will face No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Notre Dame on Thursday night in South Bend in an ESPN matchup.
Notre Dame moved up to No. 1 in Monday's new poll as the result of Connecticut's loss at Baylor last week. Louisville jumped to No. 2.
The Cardinals are 14-0 after dismantling Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Notre Dame is 14-1, having lost to Connecticut 89-71 in South Bend on Dec. 2.
Louisville will face Notre Dame just once in the regular season this year. The Cards beat the Fighting Irish twice last season. Louisville also will play host to Connecticut in the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 31.
The Cardinals, who received 10 first-place votes to Notre Dame's 12. Louisville has won 11 consecutive ACC road games and has gone unbeaten on the road in conference in two of the past three seasons.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.