LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Miami came into the KFC Yum! Center last season and handed the University of Louisville women’s basketball team a rare home loss. Paybacks, sometimes, are not fun.
On Thursday night, the Cardinals turned in one of their most complete efforts of the season, smothering the Hurricanes on defense — holding Miami without a made field goal in the first quarter — and putting nine players into the scoring column in an 87-41 victory.
"It was one of the best games we've played this year," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "It all started with us following the starting report, staying between your man and the basket ... And for the most part, we did a remarkable job, and we rebounded the ball. They were 3-for-26 in the first half and got only three offensive rebounds. I'm just really pleased, because we had some people play really well."
Miami managed just 20% shooting from the field and took more than seven minutes to score its first points. Kylee Shook scored the game’s first seven points and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Dana Evans led Louisville with 16 points. and Yacine Diop came off the bench to add 15 points on 7-9 shooting.
Mykasa Robinson, who has struggled with her shooting, is beginning to put things together, finishing with four points but seven assists and five rebounds.
"I told her basically that her shot was broken," Walz said. "And to her credit, she has really worked to improve. So many players were good. Bionca Dunham did a great job running the court. Liz Dixon played one of her best games. Yacine was really good."
The Cardinals led 15-4 after one quarter and by 21 at half. They outscored Miami 44-14 in the paint and dished out a season-high 25 assists. Miami, which had been ranked for much of the season before back-to-back losses last week, dropped its third straight game to fall to 9-6.
Louisville improved to 15-1 overall and is off to a 4-0 start, now alone in first place, in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"It's going to be a year where we don't have too many games like this," Walz said. "In my opinion, it's got to be a grind. We're going to see what we saw against Duke, what we saw against Syracuse, and we've just got to figure out a way to be on the right side of it."
