LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team has not been in the spotlight this preseason.
Focus has been on the men's program, new coach Kenny Payne and the end of its NCAA saga. Fans are getting excited about football again, with a four-game winning streak to talk about.
Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz doesn't go for exhibition games against overmatched opponents. He conducted a NCAA-allowed secret scrimmage against Michigan State instead.
But when the lights turn up for the team's season-opener at 5 p.m. Monday against Cincinnati in the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville's best college basketball show will again take center stage.
It's an unusual start time but not an insignificant one. On the first day of college basketball, the ACC Network asked the Louisville women to be the first game, kicking off a tripleheader that will also feature the men's teams from Duke and North Carolina.
"I was honored when they called and asked us if we wanted to be the first game of the season on the ACC Network," Walz said. "It's a special honor to be asked to do this, and I have to thank Michelle Clark-Heard up at Cincinnati for being willing to change it, because it might affect some of their crowd that might have come down from Cincinnati. And I hope our fans can just kind of slip out of work and over to the game. And if you don't work downtown, just ask your boss to work through lunch and then leave at 4 to get down here for the game."
Coming off his fourth Final Four trip, Walz is replacing three starters, and that seems to be the national focus for a team that was ranked No. 7 in the AP preseason poll. But pollsters might do well to consider who the Cardinals have brought in to play alongside a roster that now has Final Four experience and is led by a national player of the year candidate in junior Hailey Van Lith.
Louisville was picked to win the ACC in a vote of league coaches and media.
In Morgan Jones, a transfer from Florida State who also is a national player of the year candidate, Walz believes he has as dynamic an athlete as he's coached, comparing her in some respects to Angel McCoughtry. He also hit the transfer portal again for a seasoned point guard, Chrislyn Carr from Syracuse, and for a post player, Josie Williams, a 6-foot-5-inch center from Utah Valley who averaged 17.3 points and 12.4 rebounds a game a year ago.
Her presence will allow 6-foot-3-inch Olivia Cochran to continue her development in the power forward spot.
Walz also added a handful of top-100 freshmen, led by Nyla Harris, a 6-foot-2-inch forward from Windermere, Florida.
"Chrislyn and Morgan both played in the ACC, so they're familiar with us and I'm familiar with them," Walz said. "Then you bring in Josie, who's just blended in great. She's just a wonderful young lady and has really mixed well with our team. And she's been doing some really good things on the on the court as well. When you're adding 22-year-olds, it makes it a lot easier. They've been through college, been through the practices. Now, it might be different in some ways, the intensity that we go at. The expectations are a big difference. But, overall, everything has been great. And then we add our freshmen into the mix and they are learning as we go, because it is a definite change for them. ... I said it last year and I'll say it again: There's going to be a learning curve. We're not going to be the same team on Nov. 7 as we are on Dec. 7 or Jan. 7. But we do add some talented players to the talented players we have coming back."
Van Lith was the only player in last year's NCAA Tournament to have four 20-point games and averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game for the season.
"You're going to see improvements from her game," Walz said. "I think she's going to be more efficient in scoring, shooting percentage, her leadership, being vocal. I'm not expecting to see her go from 14.4 to 20 (points per game) because I don't think we need that. But I try to challenge them all that, if you're going to get 16 points, can you go 6-for-10 and go the free throw line and go 4-for-4 and hit a 3 or two to get your 16. Or are you 8-for-22? So, efficiency is what we're looking for and we've talked to all of our players about that, and I'm expecting Hailey to continue to continue to show that growth."
Walz said Cochran's game has continued to expand from a physical presence around the basket to a player who can handle the ball and face up to hit jumpers. Peyton Verhulst is expected to make a significant leap after a successful freshman season.
And Walz counts heavily on Mykasa Robinson, who says she expects to add more offensively, having established herself as one of the better defensive players in the nation.
"It's really hard to to put into words what she means," Walz said. "I mean, you have to come and we watch her play. The effort, the energy, the passion that she plays with. She averaged three points a game, I think, this past year, but I had to have her on the floor because of everything else she does. She guards her man and three more. She's always talking. She gets everybody in the right spot. She comes up with the 50-50 balls. She's gotten so many extra possessions during games. That's a big reason why we've had the success that that we've had."
With Louisville's success over the past 15 years, the program has become one of a handful of national powerhouses. Only 5 schools have been to four Final Fours in that time, and Louisville is one of them. But with that, the Cardinals become a "circle game," according to Walz. Opponents circle the date.
"We're going to get everybody's best shot every night, and we need to be ready for that," he said. "Our players are realizing. ... When we lost to Arizona in the opener last year, the celebration. When we lost at North Carolina, and I give a lot of credit to that team, the celebration was like a championship. It was a big deal to beat us. But that was a game that really helped our kids, especially the ones that transferred in, really get the taste of, 'OK, it means something when you beat Louisville women's basketball. It's a big deal for teams.' So you've got to accept that and play with it."
The Cardinals will start doing that today, when the spotlight turns back on.
