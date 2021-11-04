CRAWFORD | Louisville women show off variety of weapons in 106-32 exhibition win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Probably the biggest sign that things have changed, in a good way, for the University of Louisville women's basketball team, is the lineup that took the court to open the second half of Thursday night's 106-32 exhibition win over Union University (Tenn.).
The front line was comprised of 6-foot-5-inch Liz Dixon, 6-foot-3-inch Olivia Cochran and 6-foot-1-inch Emily Engstler. Walz has long been able to match guards with the best of them. But the ability to go big when needed, as evidenced by Cochran moving out to power forward and Engstler, a transfer from Syracuse, lending size and strength to the small forward spot, shows the kind of versatility Walz expects to enjoy with his 15th team in Louisville.
But the team not only is a bit bigger, it's a good bit better at many spots, thanks to individual improvements over the offseason. Dixon looks to be a more polished interior scorer, and led the team with 15 points. Across the board, players looked more confident and comfortable with what they were being asked to do.
"It was nice to just get back in to the arena, nice to be able to be here and in front of fans and for our players to have the opportunity to play with the lights on, the noise, the band, all of it. Because it's been a while," Walz said. "And I was really pleased with how we responded, how they handled that. It was just a really good basketball game for us. But we've still got some things to work on."
Louisville scored on 78% of its possessions and shot 60% from the field against an overmatched opponent, but there was no settling-in period for its newcomers, transfers or freshmen.
Vanderbilt transfer point guard Chelsie ran the team like she's been doing it for years, scoring 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Engstler, a transfer from Syracuse, picked up right where she left off at her old school, with eight points, six rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals in 17 minutes.
"What you saw out there is how Chelsie has practiced," Walz said. "You know she actually took more shots, but they were open shots. And she got a couple of transition chances and finished them. But overall, she did exactly what she's done the entire preseason. . . . And Emily has been fantastic. She's a sponge. She wants to learn it. It is a change. You know, for somebody that's played zone for three years, and now we're playing man, but she's really embracing it. She's getting better every day. Does she have room to grow? Of course she does. We all do. But I've been really impressed with how she's handled it mentally."
Freshman Peyton Verhulst played 19 minutes and scored 10 points with five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Hailey Van Lith had 11 points, four rebounds and a team-high four assists. Kianna Smith added nine points, Ahlana Smith had eight and Norika Konno scored seven.
Walz especially likes the number of players he has who are capable of big scoring games on any given night. It allows him to put five players on the court at all times who have the offensive skills to put pressure on a defense.
"It makes you feel good," he said. "And it puts you at ease as a coach. It's not like I've got four players on the floor at one time that can't score. I've got to take somebody out because they're in foul trouble, but I'm not putting somebody in who can't score or can't help us. And, you know, on the defensive end, we've got a pretty darn good group and players that have gotten better. Ahlana Smith is improved. Norika has got has gotten better now that she's more comfortable. And it's what we need. It's what we need every single one of them to continue to just get a little bit better each day. And then we got a chance to be a really, really, really good basketball team. You know, come February and March."
Van Lith said the players feed off each other and celebrate the success they see.
"We care about each other on this team," she said. "We enjoy seeing everybody else play well. And if somebody is hot, we're going to keep getting them the ball. It's entertaining. I think something about this team that is special is that we're entertaining to watch and we've got some flashy players. It's entertaining to watch and fun."
Things get a lot tougher for Louisville really quick. They travel to South Dakota to face No. 22-ranked and defending national runner-up Arizona in their regular-season opener next Friday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.