LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after adding one of the top guards available in the transfer portal, Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz has brought in some frontcourt assistance in 6-foot-3-inch forward Hennie van Schaik from Cal State Bakersfield.
Van Schaik visited campus over the weekend and committed on Monday. She’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
She played in 22 games and started 20 for the Roadrunners last season, averaging a team-best 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She also contributed 1.2 assists and just under one block and one steal per game.
"We are excited to announce the addition of Hennie to our Cardinal Family," Walz said. "Hennie is a 6-3 versatile post player who can score and defend on the perimeter as well as the paint. She hails from CSU-Bakersfield where she was a two-year starter, as well as the leading scorer and rebounder. Hennie is also a member of the Dutch National Team and has participated in numerous FIBA competitions. Hennie will solidify a strong front line and will present a unique mismatch with her skill set. Her toughness and tenacity will be an exciting attribute for the Cardinal faithful."
She joins a frontcourt that already returns significant quality in senior Olivia Cochran and sophomore Nyla Harris.
Over the weekend, Louisville lost guard Hailey van Lith, who announced that she would enter the transfer portal upon her graduation next month. Jayda Curry, a transfer from Cal, joined Louisville earlier last week.
Van Schaik was born in Urk, Netherlands and graduated from the Centre for Sports and Education in Zwolle in 2021. Her team played in the highest conference in the Netherlands and won a national championship in 2018. She is currently still an active member of the Dutch Women’s National Team and has participated in previous FIBA events with the national team.
Walz is hoping to announce several more additions in the coming weeks.
