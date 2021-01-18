CRAWFORD | Louisville women's basketball voted No. 1 in AP poll for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There’s no official award for it. They don’t stop the games and pat you on the back, or give you so much as a certificate. But reaching the No. 1 Associated Press ranking in women’s basketball is one of the tougher things to do in collegiate team sports.
In the past decade, only six different programs have held the No. 1 spot: Connecticut, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Baylor, Stanford and Oregon.
As of Monday, you can add a seventh: Louisville, at 12-0, earned the first No. 1 ranking in program history.
Jeff Walz's Cardinals received 20 of the 26 first-place votes cast. North Carolina State (10-0) got 5, and Connecticut received 1. Those schools are No. 2 and 3 in the poll, followed by South Carolina at No. 4 and Stanford at No. 5. Kentucky (10-3) held at No. 12, and Indiana (8-3) climbed a pair of spots to No. 16.
It is a big deal for a program that as late as 1990 was still playing a game or two in local high school gyms and used the university’s practice courts at Crawford Gym only when the men weren’t using them.
When Pat Summit took over the task of turning Tennessee into a women’s basketball power in 1974, Louisville was embarking on its first full schedule for women’s basketball under a new coach, Terry Hall.
Just three years before that, Becky Hudson was hired to lead women’s athletics at Louisville, and was given a $7,000 budget for the whole thing. She also coached the basketball team, which had only recently converted to the five-player game. Before that, practices were held only three days a week, and coaches had the women rest after every 15-minute segment, believing they couldn’t handle a more rigorous routine.
In 1980, Hudson filed federal Title IX charges against the university, to get more resources for women’s sports.
Still, the program grew. When Tom Jurich took over as athletics director, he insisted that the women start playing their games in Freedom Hall. Some thought it a waste of money, but he wanted to send a message. He hired Tom Collen, a well-respected coach, who recruited Angel McCoughtry out of Baltimore and laid a foundation before leaving to coach Vanderbilt.
That was 14 years ago. Jurich hired Walz, an assistant coach at Maryland, which had just won a national championship and been ranked No. 1 itself, and told him not to build a great team, but to build a great program, one that wouldn’t just reach the Top 10, but get there and stay there.
Walz took the Cardinals to the NCAA championship game in his second season. He did it again in 2013. He has been to three Final Fours. And, since March 13, 2017, the Cardinals have not left the Top 10, most of those weeks ranking in the Top 5.
But they haven’t been No. 1, until now. The first new program to step into the top spot since Oregon in 2019 and the first to do it during a season since South Carolina in 2015.
“It’s a great honor,” Walz said Sunday. “Obviously it doesn’t do you anything come March. … It’s something that we’re proud of, because we have sustained something here for 14 years. That’s what I was hired 14 years ago to do. Tom Jurich told me he didn’t just want a team that every 4 or 5 years would have a great season. His goal and his vision was a program that was able to sustain itself and be a Top 10, Top 5 program. … And we’re very fortunate that Vince (Tyra) has that same vision. Not every women’s program is supported like ours. … It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of great players and great staff. And not only do we win some ballgames, but I think we win our community, we win in public. Our players are wonderful young women that represent our athletic department to the fullest.”
From those early days with a good player here and there, Walz has built a team that starts five McDonald’s All-Americans, with more coming off the bench. The Cardinals are 12-0, and rank seventh in the nation in scoring at 85.8 points per game. They’re fourth in the nation in field goal percentage (49%) and 13th nationally in blocked shots per game (6.1). Their average scoring margin of 26.6 points ranks seventh nationally.
Their run in 2020-21 has been led by senior All-American Dana Evans, but also fueled by newcomers – Cal transfer Kianna Smith, who redshirted last season, and freshmen Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran.
Now, the challenge for players becomes wearing the target that a No. 1 ranking brings.
“It means a lot,” Smith said. “But more importantly, it means every team is going to play its best game against us, so we have to be ready to maintain our level of play... and keep improving."
