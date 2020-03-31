LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quietly, Micale Cunningham was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation last season. Running (literally) under the radar, his NCAA passer rating was exceeded only by the guy who won the Heisman Trophy, quarterbacked the national champions and who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
The Louisville sophomore is a crafty runner, yes. But nobody expected him to set the school record for passing efficiency last season. Yet his efficiency mark of 194.45 and big-play ability gave the Louisville offense the kind of punch that few foresaw in the preseason. With a year of starting experience under coach Scott Satterfield – including the MVP trophy from last season’s Music City Bowl – under his belt, he knows more is expected this season.
Unfortunately, like the rest of college football, he’s fending for himself as he tries to keep sharp while the coronavirus sidelines the country.
“Honestly, in my opinion, it’s like me vs. the virus,” Cunningham said Tuesday. “Try to stay clean, keep my hands washed, just keep away from people and social distance and all that, and you can still get your work in and be safe.”
Cunningham’s work is three days a week lifting weights and a couple of days a week throwing to whoever will come catch his throws at his old high school in Montgomery, Alabama.
It’s a different kind of motivation for Cunningham and everyone else in solitary workouts around the country.
“Just wake up every day and try to be better than the day before,” he said. “There’s a lot of self-motivation and then just try to talk to my teammates and stay connected to them as well, and we motivate each other ... That’s why I stay connected with them, group chat and FaceTime. It’s a very different time throughout the world. This has never happened, and only God knows what’s next for us.”
At some point, you hope it’s football. Cunningham said he has worked on being a better leader and learning more about the Satterfield scheme, hoping to make the Louisville offense even more diverse when it does get back onto the field.
He said he sees teammates and strength coaches posting workout videos on social media, and it fires him up.
“At this point, you have to be more self-motivated,” Cunningham said. “You’ve got to want to do it. Nobody is here to make you get up. You’ve just got to try to keep the same routine, and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”
