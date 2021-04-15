LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dana Evans, a consensus All-American and one of the most decorated women's players in University of Louisville history, was selected with the No. 13 pick of the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.
Evans matches the the seventh-highest pick in the draft for the Louisville program, which had Angel McCoughtry go No. 1 in 2009, Shoni Schimmel No. 8 in 2014 and Asia Durr, her former teammate, No. 2 in 2019, along with Jazmine Jones, who went No. 12 in 2019. Evans and Kylee Shook were both taken with No. 13.
She had been projected as a top 10 pick in most mock draft, but slipped to the first pick of the second round after several foreign players were taken early. In her post-draft interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Evans said she would only make her draft night experience serve as motivation.
"It's a blessing," Evans said. "I'm just excited to finally hear my name. I guess it's motivation, because I didn't expect to be this far. I'm ready to take on whatever I've got to do. I'm excited."
Evans ended her Louisville career with 1,715 points, 521 assists and a record of 122-15. She is the only player in program history to win four ACC regular season championships and she finishes with both the fewest losses and best winning percentage in program history.
Among her many accolades, she was named Associated Press First Team All-American following her senior season. She is just the third player in program history to be named an AP First Team All-American, joined by McCoughtry (2008-09) and Durr (2017-18, 2018-19).
Evans also was named ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, following in the footsteps of Durr, who won the award the two years prior. In 2020, she became the first player in ACC history to win player of the year immediately following a year in which she won sixth player of the year. Evans also joined Durr in being the only two players in school history to be named the ACC’s Kay Yow Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
