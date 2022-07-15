LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It's one of the more common questions posed among University of Louisville football fans – when will the school announce a new Cardinal Stadium naming rights sponsor?
Getting to this point has been a bit tricky. After deciding it would remove the name “Papa John’s” in July of 2018 following founder John Schnatter’s use of a racial slur on an internal call with one of the company’s vendors, U of L launched into a process that's still ongoing.
It reached a settlement with Schnatter in October of 2019, which allowed it to begin the process of finding a new naming rights sponsor.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hit the next spring, and set negotiations back by a year. Even after business picked back up, the shifting economy made for a more uncertain field to navigate these kinds of deals.
But more than that, U of L Athletics Director Josh Heird says the pick for a new naming rights partner will be more than just a financial decision. And he isn’t predicting when a decision might come.
“I don't have a timeline,” he said in an interview with WDRB on Thursday. “I would tell you that we're actively working on it, focused on it and we're having conversations with organizations and companies. But I would tell you, it's got to be the right fit. We don't want somebody to just say, hey, let's slap our name up on this stadium. I would tell you that stadium means too much to us to just give it to, you know, whoever might want it. Let's make sure that we create a comprehensive partnership, like the one we announced with U of L Health. That wasn't just, ‘Hey, they're going give us some money. And we're going to let them say that they're the official health care provider.’ It was, can they really provide a tangible benefit to the university and athletic department and create a cohesive partnership? And so that's what we're focused on with the naming rights deal. Trust me, it would be a really, really good day, if we could get something done. I'm confident we will get something done. It's just a matter of how long it's going to take.”
Heird said that the university used a third party to identify candidates, and has had discussions with several. In April, he said he’d like to see a sponsor that could afford opportunities for U of L students, and perhaps one that would want its employees to be able to use the university.
On Thursday, he said if the deal could have an academic component, that would be welcome.
“How can we leverage our assets with an organization or company who wants to leverage their assets so that we can really kind of mesh those together and create a strong partnership?” Heird said. “That's what we're trying to achieve.”
Whatever the stadium name is moving forward, the expectation is that it could sound a bit different from traditional stadium names.
In Pittsburgh, Heinz Field just became Acrisure Field, in yet another financial services corporation to get into the naming rights game. Recently, Staples Center was replaced by Crypto.com in Los Angeles and Miller Park became American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Kentucky sold naming rights to its Commonwealth Stadium to Kroger in 2017 for $1.85 million per year.
At Louisville, Heird said, they’re working hard, but still seeking just the right deal, with just the right partner.
