LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jae'lyn Withers, a 6-foot-9-inch forward who left Louisville for the transfer portal late last month, has committed to the University of North Carolina, according to a report from On3Sports.com.
Withers will have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.
He averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds this past season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and was the second commitment for Cardinals' coach Chris Mack.
After redshirting as a freshman, he earned ACC All-Freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 55.2% from the field in 2021. Mack even speculated before the next season that Withers could have an opportunity to explore professional options.
NEWS: Louisville transfer Jaelyn Withers has committed to North Carolina, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds this season. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/bE4TsxZDHc pic.twitter.com/gfKphf8vfZ— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 11, 2023
His initial promise, however, did not develop into bigger things.
By last season, his shooting accuracy was down to 43.3%, though he did shoot nearly 42% from three-point range.
