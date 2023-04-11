Jae'lyn Withers

Jae'lyn Withers led Louisville in scoring at 18.5 points per game in two exhibitions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jae'lyn Withers, a 6-foot-9-inch forward who left Louisville for the transfer portal late last month, has committed to the University of North Carolina, according to a report from On3Sports.com.

Withers will have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

He averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds this past season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and was the second commitment for Cardinals' coach Chris Mack.

After redshirting as a freshman, he earned ACC All-Freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 55.2% from the field in 2021. Mack even speculated before the next season that Withers could have an opportunity to explore professional options.

His initial promise, however, did not develop into bigger things.

By last season, his shooting accuracy was down to 43.3%, though he did shoot nearly 42% from three-point range.

