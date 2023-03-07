CRAWFORD | Louisville's longest season melts down in final minutes of ACC loss to Boston College

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDRB) – With 12 minutes to play and a chance to extend its season against a Boston College team playing without its best player, the University of Louisville men’s basketball team responded with an emphatic answer in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday afternoon.
And that answer was, “Hell, no.”
No defense. No connectivity. No grit. No chance.
Boston College, which trailed by three at halftime and led by only one with 12 minutes to play, won 80-62. It outscored Louisville by 21 in the second half.
It wasn’t quite a layup line over the final 12 minutes, but it was close. Boston College had eight of them, and 18 for the game – just one short of the number of made baskets Louisville managed, total.
As the last seconds ticked off the clock in a 4-28 season, the worst, by far, in Louisville’s modern history, leading scorer El Ellis had bypassed the team’s bench and retreated to the tunnel in frustration. Elsewhere, shoulders slumped, heads hung.
The postmortem on this season will center around the dearth of talent, and the performance of first-year head coach Kenny Payne and his staff.
Payne came in vowing to change the culture. But as the seconds clicked down on a frustrating season, it was not a winning culture on display, or even a particularly appealing losing culture.
Boston College players were pulling together, weathering a late-season injury, persevering through foul trouble, and making the key plays at the right time to kill an opponent’s will.
Louisville, as it has been all season, was the kill.
I asked Jae’lyn Withers, a redshirt junior, what his thoughts were when the clock hit 0:00 and the game and season had ended.
“It’s over,” he said. “I mean, it didn't have the outcome that I wanted it to, or I'm pretty sure everybody on the team wanted to, but I mean, it's over. So, I mean, that kind of was the thought that was going through my head as the buzzer sounded.”
Will he be back? What changes need to happen if he is?
“That’s what we’ve got the offseason to figure out,” he said.
Ellis said, “It just really hit home, like that it should be my last time playing this jersey and, like, this program meant everything to me you now? Coming here, KP gave me a chance to show how well of a player I was, and I just felt like, just a disappointing season you know?”
Yes, El, we know. We do.
At this point, nobody cares about why this happened. I could point to four years of dysfunction. I could talk about the slow drain in talent level as Pitino recruits exited the program. I could remind people that this team – plus a talented group of players who transferred out or graduated after last season – lost 15 of its last 18 games a year ago.
I could talk about the three different coaches most of these players have played under at Louisville, about how assistants were fired and a head coach suspended and then quit in the middle of the year and then a new staff change – and how that erodes the trust players have in their program.
I could talk about those things – but people have heard enough about them. Nobody cares. Not after 4-28.
It's time to answer the question – what happens now. Who is back? Who is gone? Who is coming in?
Let’s start with the coaching staff. Kenny Payne will be back. The last time I spoke with Louisville AD Josh Heird was before the Clemson game. He was solidly behind Payne then, he will be solidly behind him now.
Payne was asked about it after Tuesday’s game and clearly was rankled a bit by the question.
“I don't think that's a good question, my friend,” he said. “I don't know how to answer that. Of course I have not had one conversation with Josh Heird about my future. I don't know if there's a reason to have a conversation with Josh Heird about my future. I go to work every day. I love Josh. Josh says he loves me. There's nothing to talk about. I've got a job to do.”
Asked about whether he’d make any staff changes, Payne said, “Still don't understand the question, but I can tell you I have one of the best staffs in college basketball. I can tell you that they're unique individuals that have had so much success in this game. I can't believe you just asked that question because you're looking at guys that have accomplished more in their life as players -- forget coaching. Their experience in life is why I hired them. They are great coaches, and they gave these kids love every day. I mean, I don't even understand the question. Like what is there to evaluate? I asked them to love the young men. That's why I hired them. To adopt their dreams, that's why I hired them. Nothing else. They did their jobs. They did a great job. I love my staff.”
All of that is well and good. But 4-28. And while this was never destined to be a good season, it should have been better than 4-28.
From here, Payne says he’ll take two days to evaluate, then make some calls.
“I have to take the next few days and gather my thoughts and see how do I do this in a way that I bring back Louisville to where it needs to be?” he said. “It's unfortunate that when I got the job -- the timing of the job, people don't talk about it a lot -- I didn't have a choice in a lot of things. Everybody was saying that we would get the death penalty, that they would do away with basketball. When you're out recruiting and you're hearing kids are apprehensive and nervous about coming to you, and then the ruling came out, I think, the end of October or November, so now I have to -- for me it's probably the first real chance I have to equal the playing field without preconceived notions.”
Payne isn’t the only one making decisions.
Freshman Kamari Lands said, “I really have no idea. Definitely just going to sit, talk to my family, you know, take a look in the mirror and figure out everything I’ve got going with myself first, you know, figure out where I'm going forward and definitely talk to my family, see what they think and then come back to it.”
Junior JJ Traynor said, “You know, we're going to have an after-the-season talk and however that goes, you know, I'm ready.”
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who used his one-time transfer to come to Louisville from Tennessee, says he’ll be back. Others certainly will be.
But Payne is now on the clock to begin making more concrete strides than he made in his first season. And after time ran out on a 4-28 debut, he had not bought himself any time.
