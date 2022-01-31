LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Malik Williams, the first three-time captain in Louisville basketball history, will not play in Tuesday night's home game against North Carolina after being suspended by interim head coach Mike Pegues.
Speaking on his radio coaches' show, Pegues said Williams has failed to meet team standards at various points throughout the season and, "now that I’m interim head coach, I feel like it’s my duty and responsibility to maintain the character and the integrity of our locker room."
Pegues said Williams' suspension will be "one game for now," and that the graduate post man will be able to return if he meets the requirements to do so.
Williams has started 19 of Louisville's 20 games this season, and leads the team in scoring at 10 points per game. He also is the Cardinals' leading rebounder at 8.7 per contest.
He also has created some controversy with his comments -- or non-comments. It was Williams who said, "I don't think I have a comment for that," when asked if the team had tuned out then-head coach Chris Mack after a loss to Notre Dame 11 days ago.
After Mack and the university parted ways in a $4.8 million settlement agreement, Williams acknowledged some tough times between the two.
"As far as the disconnect, I think something was up," Williams said. "But I think we've got it all figured out now. I never expected it to happen (Mack being gone), especially where we are in the season but we are here now. . . . I know we didn't always see eye-to-eye this year, but he's a great guy. I will always have his back and he will always have a friend in me."
Williams had 10 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's loss to Duke. Sydney Curry is expected to start in his place.
