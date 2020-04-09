LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Like everyone else, University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra wishes he had more clarity on where life – and events – will stand this fall against the novel coronavirus threat still moving across the United States.
Of particular concern to college athletic directors and sports fans alike is the fate of college football, whether it will be played and how it might look, even as experts warn against a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall.
Speaking with reporters Thursday to discuss a round of cuts to his athletics department in the face of expected revenue shortfalls, Tyra said that if he had a vote, he’d rather see the college football season delayed than played without fans in attendance.
Most importantly, Louisville – and every other athletic department in the nation – hopes it can be played at all, given the financial importance of the sport to their bottom lines.
“It would be in everyone's best interest if we can start on time and have our season as planned,” Tyra said. “But we're all developing contingency plans on the schedule and the financial impact, either if we started on time or delayed it. But I don't foresee games in the stadium without fans; I just don't. I think the more we learned from considering not having fans in basketball arenas to where we are today, I really think health officials will make those decisions, not the leaders in the athletic world.”
Tyra’s main reason for not wanting to play in an empty stadium is practical – even if part of the reason might be financial.
“It just seems counterintuitive to have the young men out there tackling and touching each other and using the same ball and all the things you go through, if we're all in masks and staying at home,” Tyra said. “It just seems like the prudent thing to do. I certainly don't have the vote. I'll adhere to whatever the rules are.”
Tyra said he didn’t have any insight into what leaders running college sports will do. They do have some time — though not as much as you think. Tyra said he would hope for a 60-day window to have players back on campus conditioning before the first game. In his discussions with Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, that is the preference.
For that to happen, U of L players would need to be back on campus by roughly the start of the third summer semester, which begins July 8. But the university announced Thursday that it would transition all summer courses to online formats, seemingly indicating that no students will be back on campus before the start of the fall semester.
“There's a fine science to how you get kids conditioned, and honestly for the safety of them you don't want them out there in poor condition,” Tyra said. “That's when injuries happen. So I'm hopeful we have a 60-day window before we play.”
That could mean pushing the season back, which creates another set of problems, not the least of which is bumping into basketball season. But taking the season in its entirety and moving it back is the route Tyra said he prefers, rather than playing a shortened season and having to sacrifice games.
“If we do have to postpone, selfishly, I hope we move it in a schedule block where we move forward Sept. 1, Sept. 15 or Oct. 1, Nov. 1,” he said. “But knowing a season essentially takes four months, even if we were to start the end of November, I'd hope we'd be wrapped up by the end of February before getting to postseason basketball, but that's really looking ahead more than any insight or anything we've discussed at the conference level. There'll be a lot to sort out, but time and hopefully a cure for this pandemic will dictate what the right answer is.”
For now, the only game happening for college athletic departments is a waiting game.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.