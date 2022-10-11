CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) – The more the merrier. Jeff Walz wants more. More Final Fours. More fans. More success. More McDonald’s All-Americans. More transfers. More fun. More players at media day, even.
The ACC pays for schools to bring 2 players along with the coach to its annual media day. Walz, on Tuesday, brought 3 to Charlotte. He could’ve brought that many more. In his 12 seasons at Louisville, Walz has now built a brand that exceeds the brand-name players it has produced.
He has come to media days with Angel McCoughtry, Shoni Schimmel, Asia Durr, Myisha Hines-Allen and Dana Evans. This year, Hailey Van Lith was drawing attention among the trio that Walz brought.
But in addition to those stars, Walz can name even more players without whom he wouldn’t be coming back to media day with a fourth Final Four to talk about.
That’s only one of the reasons that Walz footed the bill to bring fifth-year senior Mykasa Robinson, who could’ve transferred anywhere after her graduation last year, but said she never even considered it. And her return is as much a reason for optimism as any for a team expected to begin its sixth straight season in the AP preseason Top 10.
“I asked (the ACC), ‘Can I bring 3 and it was like, yeah,’” Walz said. “They basically paid for 2 to come -- the league will pay for 2 because a lot of people spend the night and different things. Well, we flew in this morning, we'll fly back because we practice this afternoon. And I just thought Mykasa deserved it. I wanted to bring her because I wanted her to get the experience just to see all of this to see what it's like. . . . I wanted her as a fifth-year senior coming back -- and she didn't have to, she could have transferred someplace else when she decided to come back. So I was really happy for her because I really think she enjoyed it.”
Walz has faced the challenge of replacing big names before. This year he’s replacing Emily Engstler, a top-5 WNBA Draft pick, and Kianna Smith, one of the team’s leaders on offense a year ago. But he has a talented corps returning, and the usual crop of impact transfers, led by Florida State transfer Morgan Gones, Utah State center Josie Williams and Syracuse point guard Chrislyn Carr.
Hailey Van Lith
Louisville's Hailey Van Lith does a radio interview at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
IMAGES | Louisville women's basketball at ACC Media Day
Hailey Van Lith
Louisville's Hailey Van Lith does a radio interview at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Olivia Cochran
Louisville's Olivia Cochran arrives to speak with media at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Mykasa Robinson
Mykasa Robinson arrives to speak with reporters at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Jeff Walz
Jeff Walz arrives with daughters Lucy and Lola at the at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Mykasa Robinson and Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith and Mykasa Robinson at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Jeff Walz
Louisville coach Jeff Walz answers a question at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
ACC women's basketball media day
Jeff Walz, Hailey Van Lith, Mykasa Robinson and Olivia Cochran at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Jeff Walz daughters
Jeff Walz's daughters Lucy and Lola watch their father and Louisville players answer questions at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Lola and Lucy Walz
Jeff Walz's daughters Lucy and Lola watch their father and Louisville players answer questions at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Lola and Lucy Walz
Jeff Walz's daughters Lucy and Lola watch their father and Louisville players answer questions at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Mykasa Robinson
Louisville's Mykasa Robinson at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
ACC women's basketball media day
Louisville players Mykasa Robinson, Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran prepare to appear on the ACC Network at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
John Lewis
John Lewis works on a TV story at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Jeff Walz
WDRB's John Lewis checks his phone at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
ACC media day
Louisville coach Jeff Walz speaks with the ACC Network at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Jeff Walz TV
Louisville coach Jeff Walz speaks with the ACC Network at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Olivai Cochran and Mykasa Robinson
Louisville players Olivia Cochran and Mykasa Robinson at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
ACC women's basketball media day
Louisville players Olivia Cochran, Mykasa Robinson and Hailey Van Lith speak with Jody Demling at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
Jeff Walz
Louisville coach Jeff Walz speaks with WDRb at the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Media Day.
“That's always the question,” Walz said. “Who's going to replace Emily Engstler? Who's going to replace the shooting of Kianna? And it's not really who's going to play so I'm waiting to see who's going to do what? . . . Haley (Van Lith), obviously. Olivia (Cochran). And then I've been impressed with Peyton Verhulst. She has been practicing extremely well and we’re expecting big things from her. And then you've got Norika Konno, who has been actually playing a lot of 3 on 3 with her Japan National Team. She just got back last night from Romania. She's been playing very well in practice. We’re going to have some kids that are going to step up, I really do believe and, you know, it might not be what Emily did by one of them, but I think there could be 2 or 3 that are going to be able to produce what she did for us.”
Walz returns a group that has the confidence born by making a Final Four run and the frustration of having lost big once there.
That will drive the team, Van Lith said, as it has driven the players individually.
“Getting to the Final Four for me was like, ‘Okay, I've done something with my career. I've showed that I have the ability to take my team to a Final Four, like, to the end of the road,’” Van Lith said. “And it did it gave me a little bit of confidence. Yeah, like I think it boosted my confidence in my ability to lead. . . . I've won a lot of gold medals playing for Team USA. I've been in a lot of situations like those. And honestly, the Final Four, I don't feel great about it. We did it. I feel like I expected that from us. Even though it was awesome in the moment when we won, at the end of the day I expected us to win that game and to go to a Final Four. And so I feel mostly angry of how the next game went. And I've really tried to balance that act of, ‘OK, be proud of yourself and be proud of what this team did.’ But also look at what we didn't do. And we didn't finish it. I think like especially with the dynamics on our team, certain girls need that like reassurance of , ‘Well, we did do this.’ You can't always just say, ‘We didn't make it. We didn't make it. We didn't make it.’ So yeah, it definitely gave us a lot of confidence that this group specifically from Louisville can do something. But for me personally like I feel like it's more like frustration.”
Louisville’s season begins in just under 3 weeks, with a home game against Cincinnati on Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.