LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What was the old saying? You can't sell the players without a program? I'm not sure what we're to do in 2023, when they don't sell programs anymore, and because of the transfer portal, the majority of players every year are new.
Take a look at the University of Louisville women's basketball team. A few days ago, Jeff Walz began practices for next month's GLOBL Jam in Toronto with eight players who did not play for the Cardinals last season.
But as Walz told me in an interview Wednesday, you can tell a lot in a couple of days.
The first thing that jumps out at you watching this Louisville team is its length. This will be one of Walz's taller teams, even without a traditional 6-foot-5-inch presence in the post. Only three players on the roster — guards Jayda Curry, Nina Rickards and Sydney Taylor — are listed at under 6-feet tall.
Curry figures to run the point. Kiki Jefferson, a transfer from James Madison, will be a matchup problem as a 6-foot1-inch guard. Hennie van Schaik, a 6-foot3-inch forward from the Netherlands, will do the same. Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris provide plenty of talent inside, and redshirt sophomore Alexia Mobley appears ready to provide depth.
"I'm feeling great," Walz said. "We've finally been able been able to get everybody on the floor at the same time, had two full days of practice, and you can see a lot in two days. We've got a veteran team, it's returners and transfers that have played 2 or 3 years in some form. And you can tell, you know, we're sitting here in practice right now, when you're adding something new, it's not foreign to them. They understand the concepts. We have a team that's got a very high basketball IQ. So I'm excited about that. And this tournament in Toronto is going to be a huge advantage for us. Just to be able to get some cohesiveness, get the kids playing together in games -- you can practice all you want, you can play pickup, but to actually have a game, structured, organized, with officials, is going to be a big deal."
Walz said the Cardinals got the invite to the GLOBL Jam because he was the first to return a call for a participant when the top 16 teams from last season were approached.
On a day when Louisville's opponent for the ACC-SEC Challenge was announced — the Cardinals will play at Ole Miss — Walz said his schedule will again be challenging. A year ago, he said he might've taken a team with significant new pieces on the road too much, perhaps, but in the end the result was a positive: another trip to the Elite Eight.
"The problem is I schedule a year in advance," Walz said. "So I had the schedule completed before I even had a lot of the pieces to our puzzle finished. But, you know, we are at UConn and will obviously play Kentucky here at home this year. We'll play Ole Miss at Ole Miss in the ACC-SEC Challenge. We've got DePaul here at home, we've got Washington here at home. So, we've got a pretty good schedule that will test us. But at the same time, hopefully give us some experience for when we get into ACC play, because it's going to be another great year in the ACC."
NIL has changed the face of the game. Louisville's top scorer from a year ago, Hailey Van Lith, left for a lucrative NIL opportunity with national champion LSU. And while Walz doesn't want to build via the transfer portal every year, he certainly has done it this season. And with teams on both the men's and women's side showing that you can become a contender via the portal, he's hoping that can be the case this year for the Cardinals.
"NIL scares me some because this game and the men's game, it could go back to how it was a 15 or 20 years ago, when you knew the there's 8 teams that truly had a shot to get to a Final Four and win it," Walz said. "Everybody's going to play, but there are only eight that truly have that shot because of payroll. I mean, it really, at this point in time, is just payroll."
But the underdog role is not new to Walz, nor to Louisville, which is on a run of five straight Elite Eight appearances.
One thing Walz is hoping to do this season off the court is to break the 10,000-per game attendance barrier. Louisville has been close, and the coach things having his players out in the community will help to do that.
"Our goal for this year is to get to 10,000 plus, and part of that is we are going to start trying to get out into the community more so that the community and our city can get to meet our kids," Walz said. "I am a big believer in that. We've done the winning. Everybody says if you win, they'll come. I think the core 9,000 fans that we get, they're going to continue to come because they know this team, they know how we win. Now it's getting the next 2,000. And I think that has to be done by getting out in the community and letting the people of our city get to know our team. Because I think what once you get to know them, you realize not only are they great basketball players, but they're great people. And I tell our players all the time, it's hard as a parent, when your son or daughter comes home going, 'Hey, can we go watch Nyla play? Can we go watch Olivia play?' Then you see the price of our tickets, and it's hard to say no. So, we've got to do a good job of getting out."
Louisville begins play in Toronto on July 7.
