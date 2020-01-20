LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speaking to reporters on the weekly ACC coaches' teleconference, Louisville's Chris Mack said he expects freshman guard David Johnson to be available when the No. 6 Cardinals face Georgia Tech Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
"The shoulder is fine," Mack said. "The muscle around the shoulder did its job. . . . He's just a little sore. But he'll practice the next couple of days and we fully expect him to play on Wednesday."
Johnson was expected to see a specialist for another look at the shoulder on Monday.
He left Louisville's 79-73 win over Duke with just under 4 minutes to play on Saturday, crashing to the court and rolling over in pain after a drive. He left the bench area with trainer Fred Hina and went to the locker room, only to return to watch the remainder of the game on the bench.
It was a hold-your-breath moment both for Johnson -- who was out for four months with an injury to the same shoulder in the preseason -- and for the Cardinals. Johnson scored a career-high 19 points and dished out 7 assists against Duke, giving the Cardinals another dimension at the guard spot.
"I feel fine, just a little bump and bruise. I think I'll be OK," Johnson said after the game. "It scared me a little bit, just because I've been real cautious about it since getting back, and I'm still getting strength back in it."
