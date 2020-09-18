LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack talked about non-conference scheduling options after the NCAA lopped off the first two weeks of the 2020-21 basketball schedule as a COVID-19 precaution, you couldn’t necessarily hear the frustration, but you could sense it.
Like everyone else, he had few answers, and acknowledged that everyone would be scrambling to figure out what games to keep, what games to let go of, who to play, and where.
Somewhere in the midst of all that, the coach seems to have had a brainstorm.
A Louisville bubble. He proposed 8-12 teams, playing 3-5 games each, in a Louisville bubble, with lodging and medical protocols taken care of.
Hey D1’s - Get Your Games HereLouisville Non Conference BubbleNov 25-Dec 58-12 Teams3-5 games per teamLodging ✔️Medical Protocols ✔️Spots filling fast. Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) September 18, 2020
It makes sense. Mack pitched the games for Nov. 25 to Dec. 5. In reality, these kinds of arrangements might be the best way for a great many teams to proceed, especially mid-majors in search of safe playing conditions that would be far preferable to traveling all over the country.
Whether Mack will have any takers remains to be seen.
In a video conference with reporters on Thursday, Mack said bubbles had been a topic of discussion over the past couple of months among ACC coaches, but that little had been decided.
“There's been talk of it. How much talk, I wouldn't be able to divide the percentage,” he said. “But we've talked about the bubble. We've talked about non-conference bubbles, we've talked about ACC bubbles. We haven't talked a whole lot about NCAA Tournament, because we don't control that. Yeah there's been talk of it. I'm sure there will be some conferences that try to attempt that. The NBA pulled it off. They've got a lot more money than we do in college basketball, with 353-odd Division I teams. Yeah, there's been a lot of talk, but to say anything is concrete, I don't think so at this point.”
Now, it appears, Mack may be taking the bubble concept into his own hands.
The concept has been highly successful for the NBA and NHL. If Louisville can provide medical support -- which it is in position to do with its medical school -- the idea could be a winner.
