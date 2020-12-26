LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville had to win the game, and did win the game. But despite earning a coveted victory over arch-rival Kentucky, Cardinals coach Chris Mack did not lose perspective.
It was the winter coat you really wanted and needed, but man, it was ugly. You'll wear it to the parties, but really, did they have to get you that one?
Louisville had beaten Kentucky just once in 8 years, and with the Wildcats at 1-5, the opportunities don't get much better than what the Cardinals found on the table Saturday. They nearly spilled the milk late, but David Johnson and graduate Carlik Jones were there to clean up when it mattered, and pulled Louisville through for a 62-59 victory.
The Cardinals can exhale and continue their quest to get back into their pre-COVID shutdown form, and their fans can take some solace in the misery of the winter of 2020 continuing in Lexington -- or at least in that it did not end with yet another win over Louisville.
"It's not many times you can not play very well and beat Kentucky, but I thought that's what happened today," Mack said. "We didn't play great. Kentucky had a lot to do with it. They're really athletic and long. I know they're inexperienced but we are as well, and that's what it looked like there for a while."
It's what it looked like for most of the day. The rivals met as unranked teams for the first time since 2007, and spent much of the game proving why. Louisville was ranked No. 28 by stats guru Ken Pomeroy coming into the game. After beating Kentucky, the Cardinals fell to No. 30.
That tells you about all you need to know. While Louisville is waiting for two key players to return -- starting center Malik Williams and starting guard Charles Minelend -- Kentucky is waiting for many of its blue chippers to show up. Saturday was not that day.
The teams played evenly throughout the first half, with the game taking a familiar feel from past renditions of the rivalry. Kentucky's length and athleticism made things tough on Louisville offensively. Louisville stayed tough on the defensive end, against a Kentucky offense that is struggling anyway.
Kentucky did something defensively that Mack had not seen it do all season -- they switched every screen. This cut down Louisville's cutting action and made back-door scores nearly impossible. It also allowed Kentucky defenders to hedge into passing lanes and make ball movement difficult. To counter that, Louisville needed Johnson and Jones to get the ball into the paint themselves and either score, or find an open player who could.
Louisville went to the half up one, and after falling behind early in the second following a flurry of turnovers, the Cardinals settled down and Jones and Johnson began to find their way to the rim for high-percentage scores, thanks to an adjustment on the high ball screen that Mack made at halftime, making it tougher for UK to switch on it and be in position to guard.
"I thought our offense really hurt us in the first half," Mack said. "We were just way too stagnant. I've got to find the right balance. We're putting the ball in David and Carlik's hands, but our other guys can't just sit there. When we run set plays, we've got to be better about executing those set plays. Give Kentucky credit because they switched a lot on ball screens and off-the-ball screens, and we hadn't really seen that a lot though we expected it. We've just got to do a better job against it."
In the second half, Jones and Johnson repeatedly penetrated into the paint and found their way to the rim.
"It's the name of the game for our team," Mack said. "We're not going to face a team -- maybe North Carolina -- that's as long and as big as Kentucky, and really teaches blocking shots. We, for the most part, did a pretty good job when we got in the lane of making good decisions. We still have a long way to go. Carlik and David when they get in there have to play off two feet, and make the right decisions. … It's super important for our team, especially when Kentucky is switching everything, you're not going to be able to score off cuts. Getting the ball in the lane is essential. . . . I thought Carlik and David, despite making too many turnovers, they set the table for our team, and as guys learn to play off them a little bit better, and they play better, we'll continue to grow as a team."
There were plenty of rough patches. Mack wanted to foul in the closing seconds instead of allowing a potentially game-tying 3-point attempt. The foul wasn't given. There were some inopportune turnovers. Kentucky held a significant rebounding edge.
But in the end, there was celebration and relief for Mack, who got the Wildcat off his back, with some lessons on tape that he can teach when his team returns from a brief holiday break.
"I think you're allowed to have more than one emotion," Mack said. "I wanted it for our guys. I think last year our seniors and fifth-year seniors and transfers played really hard (at Kentucky). We were up 3 with a minute left and gave up an offensive rebound and I felt sick. I felt like we really should've won 2 in a row, but we didn't."
But as the days wound down in a year most people will be happy to forget, Louisville delivered a moment for its fans to remember and, perhaps more than that -- and a rarity in recent times -- a Happy New Year.
