EAST LANSING, Mich. (WDRB) – It is, alas, true, that University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack did not mistakenly leave the Cardinals' offense in the trunk of his car when he left for a 6-game suspension.
Turns out, maybe El Ellis had it. The JUCO transfer guard scored 16 points in the game's final 7:16 at Michigan State on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to overcome hot 3-point shooting by the Spartans or a 20-point lead they built with just under 8 minutes to play in the game.
No. 22 Michigan State held off a late Louisville run to put away the Cardinals 73-64 in the in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in the Breslin Center Wednesday night.
It spoiled the return of Louisville coach Chris Mack, who missed the season's first six games after being suspended by the school. He came back to a team that had found some momentum, and some defensive and rebounding toughness, in winning the Baha Marr Hoops Classic in the Bahamas.
But the Cardinals needed offense on Wednesday, and couldn't find it until it was too late.
For a team that underwent an offensive makeover in the offseason, touting four players who shot better than 40% from beyond the arc last season, this Louisville team has lacked firepower on the offensive end. It came into Wednesday's game shooting 29% from 3-point range, and went just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Dre Davis was an offensive bright spot in the first half, driving into the lane to score 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
But Michigan State made 7 of 9 shots midway through the first half to open a 9-point lead, and led by 8 at the break. The Spartans outscored Louisville 18-6 in the first half, and there was more to come.
Of the Spartans' first 6 second-half field goals, 4 were from 3-point range, and after Louisville had clawed back to within a basket at 39-37 with 16:17 left, Michigan State went on a 20-4 run and the game was over.
Louisville gathered itself in the final 10 minutes, with El Ellis sparking the offense. The JUCO transfer guard had 11 straight points in a 3-minute span and his 3-pointer with 2:09 left brought Louisville within 10 at 70-60. He scored a game-high 22 points and made 4 of 7 threes. The rest of the team went 3 for 20 from the outside.
Louisville was out rebounded 37-31. Michigan State was led by forward Malik Hall with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.