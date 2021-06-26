LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Churchill Downs wrapped up its return to full-capacity racing, and its Spring Meet, with a special attraction: A horse, shot out of a cannon.
At least, that’s what Maxfield looked like as he turned for home in the $600,000 Stephen Foster Stakes, swallowing up the field and cruising to a 3 ¼ length victory in a fashion befitting a 2-5 favorite and new millionaire after the winner’s purse of $357,120 was awarded.
The Godolphin Racing colt has now won 7 of 8 starts and all four times he’s raced at Churchill Downs and boosted his career winnings to more than $1.265 million.
The “win and you’re in” victory also earned the 4-year-old son of Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense a spot in the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (GI), which is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Del Mar. Also, his connections will have all Breeders’ Cup pre-entry and entry fees covered and receive a travel award up to $10,000.
“It was a really good performance,” trainer Brendan Walsh said. “It looks like he continues to improve all the time. Thankfully now he’s been good and healthy. Our goal has been to get a good string of races into him and that’s starting to happen. I’m glad to get over another obstacle today. We’ll hope he comes out of today’s race in good order and we’ll move on to the next one.”
Jockey Jose Ortiz said he had great confidence in Maxfield heading into the race. He laid sixth through the early fractions, before turning loose near the head of the stretch and bounding into the lead in several jumps. He covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.53
Maxfield paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10. Warrior’s Charge, Florent Geroux aboard, closed for second and returned $5 and $3.60 as the 7-1 second betting choice. Sprawl, another two lengths back in third under Brian Hernandez Jr., paid $4.20 to show at odds of 12-1.
“I just sort of had to stay out of his way,” Ortiz said. “He has a big stride and does it so nicely. It’s great to be back here at Churchill with this horse. He seems to be getting better and loves it here.”
Maxfield was a top contender for the Kentucky Derby last year before being sidelined by injury. He won a pair of races at Fair Grounds in his return last year and was third in the Santa Anita Handicap in March before coming back to win in the Alysheba at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day. Now, he’ll likely point toward the Whitney on August 7.
“We had a lot of confidence today,” said Godolphin North American President Jimmy Bell. “He settled down up the backside and down the lane he finished in a strong hand ride. It’s his fourth start of the year, so it’s good to see the succession of races coming together.”
LETRUSKA ROMPS
Letruska validated her status as America’s top older dirt female with a front-running 5 3/4-length demolition job in Saturday’s 46th running of the $300,000 Fleur de Lis.
The 3-5 favorite in the field of six fillies and mares, Letruska, under Jose Ortiz, dictated the terms and loped on the lead through quarter-mile splits of :24.53, :48.19 and 1:11.36 with Antoinette briefly applying pressure down the backstretch. Letruska opened up her lead on the turn and continued to widen the margin down the stretch for a comfortable triumph in 1:48.57 for 1 1/8 miles.
By winning the Fleur de Lis, Letruska secured a “Win and You’re In” berth to the $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (GI) on Nov. 6 at Del Mar.
“She’s a spectacular horse, said trainer Fausto Gutierrez. “I don’t really like to say what’s next but she was great today. We know she’s a really nice dirt horse and is supposed to win at different racetracks and different conditions for a possible Horse of the Year campaign.”
