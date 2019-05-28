CRAWFORD | McDonnell looks to reset Louisville baseball for a home-field Omaha run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville baseball program has scaled the heights, and it has experienced some crushing setbacks. It has watched its College World Series dreams sail over a Jim Patterson Stadium foul pole -- or just outside of it, depending on your viewpoint -- and it has celebrated in dog-piles after completing its Omaha mission.
What it has yet to do is reach the summit. Whether this year’s edition can be the team that writes that chapter into the program’s history will begin to get an answer on Friday at 6, when the Cardinals open NCAA Regional play against Illinois-Chicago at 6 p.m.
The Cardinals, seeded No. 7 overall, can earn their fifth trip to the College World Series without ever leaving their home field, where they went 25-6 this season.
But Louisville coach Dan McDonnell knows that playing at home means very little if you’re not playing well. And his team did not play well in back-to-back losses in an early exit from the ACC Tournament last week.
“You’ve got to have the horses,” McDonnell said. “You can’t advance in the postseason unless you have horses.”
Just across the way sits Churchill Downs. There are plenty of prime thoroughbreds within walking distance. But what McDonnell is talking about is pitching. And having your aces perform to the best of their ability.
Louisville will hand the baseball to ACC pitcher of the year Reid Detmers, to Nick Bennett, and to Bobby Miller, a trio that has won 22 of the Cardinals’ 46 games this season. McDonnell said he isn’t sure how he’ll line up his starters for the regional, but did say, “You can’t be afraid to mix and match. . . . We’ve had a lot of guys throw in different spots.” The staff as a whole posted a 3.70 earned run average.
Louisville also will count on an offense that averaged better than 7.5 runs per game and the ACC in batting average and scoring during the regular season, but which struggled against good pitching in the conference tournament.
If all the elements are firing, the Cards are in good shape. If they aren’t, the home crowds aren’t likely to come into play.
“In Reid and Bennett and Miller you’ve got three guys who have pitched an awful lot, a lot of weekend experience the past two years, three years for Nick,” McDonnell said. “So I feel good about our potential weekend rotation, however we line it up. We’ve just got to go out there and play good baseball, make the routine plays and get back to being the offensive team we’ve been for most of the year.”
But first things first. It might be easy for a team that is cruising along to look past a first-round opponent and on to what might be. For Louisville, there is no such luxury after losing back-to-back games in Durham, N.C.
“I won’t be the last one to say that the ACC Tournament preparation, our practices weren’t as clean as we wanted them to be,” freshman Danny Oriente said. “So we needed to get back here and get back to where we needed to be. We’re in a good spot right now.”
The winner of Friday’s game between Louisville and UIC will face the winner of Indiana against Illinois State.
“We don’t know much about the Illinois teams,” Louisville sophomore Lucas Dunn said. “But Indiana’s a great team, and we know how to play them.””
Motivation, McDonnell said, shouldn’t be a problem. But regardless of motivation, his group will need to turn it up a notch.
“It’s all about preparation,” McDonnell said. “It’s challenging when you’re the No. 1 seed and everybody’s telling you how great you are and you win the conference tournament. But in the ACC you know you’re playing in a 12-team grind. Either way, you turn the page. You move on. And so far these guys have done that. They’ve prepared to play good baseball Friday night.
“I share history with these kids a lot, so they know the ACC Tournament isn’t do or die,” McDonnell added. “Sometimes it may be why we don’t play as well. Believe me, I want to play well down there. I want to win it. Last year we were one hit away from winning it. So next year, we’ll try to be the first (Louisville) team to win that tournament. But it really starts with the regular season and the resume you can put together. They’re smart enough and schooled enough to know that what happened last week has no bearing on who can play well in the Regionals, Super Regionals and ultimately who can win the national championship.”
Losing, in fact, for a team that had been successful enough to build a top-eight resume all season, can provide its opportunities. In no way did McDonnell go to Durham looking to make a quick return home. But once the Cardinals did, you’d better believe he was using it.
“I wish I was that smart to intentionally try to lose or play that bad,” McDonnell said. “But when it happens, you feel like as a coach, you know, ‘I have their attention now.’ It’s a heightened awareness right now. I can get on them and they’ll respond better than if you keep winning and dominating. We said last year, when we lost (in the ACC Tournament), the team that won (Florida State) was giddy and happy, and they should be. But I said, ‘Man, you can lose your edge,’ and they went 0-2 in the regional. It happens.”
So Louisville will try to regain its momentum. It’ll face a UIC team that has plenty of it. After a four-game losing streak to close the month of April, the Flames won 11 of their final 13 games and nine of their last 10 to finish the season 29-21, though they went 8-15 away from home on the year.
For the Cardinals, who have been to the College World Series in three of the past six seasons, the road is once again laid out to scale the heights.
