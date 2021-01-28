LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The No. 25-ranked Louisville basketball team tried a rare down-and-back trip to its late tipoff against Clemson on Wednesday night. In the rush, it seems someone forgot to pack any offense.
The 9 p.m. start was scheduled just a few days ago. Cardinals coach Chris Mack thought he was looking at a bye week to tweak his struggling offense and maybe work Charles Minlend back into the rotation after a long injury absence.
Instead, the Cardinals found themselves up against a hungry Clemson team, which came in having lost 3 straight. A look at the Tigers’ offense made it easy to see why. But as much as Clemson is struggling offensively, Louisville struggled even more. Clemson, as it always does, guarded the paint well. The Tigers also took away Louisville guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson and dared someone else to beat them.
No one else could. In a game in which the teams combined to miss 73 shots, Clemson made just a couple more in a 54-50 win. Louisville returned home after the game stinging from its third loss in 4 games.
Mack credited Clemson coach Brad Brownell for throwing some new wrinkles at the Cardinals defensively, but in the end said it was open shots that wouldn’t go down that wound up being the difference.
Jones was the only Louisville player to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points. No one else had more than 7. The Cardinals shot just 31.6% from the field and made just 5 of 24 from 3-point range, with one of those coming in the final seconds. As bad as those shooting numbers were, consider this one: Louisville made just 3 of 12 layup attempts.
Still, the Cards somehow led 22-21 at halftime and played good defense throughout. But Clemson got the bigger baskets late.
“We felt like at halftime there were a lot of things we could have done better, from making our free throws to finishing through contact underneath,” Mack said. “I felt like we had a few plays under the basket that we came up empty on. I can't fault our effort if we're getting the ball in the paint. In the second half, it didn't feel like we got it there as much. Clemson really gapped us tonight, especially off David (Johnson) and Carlik (Jones). I've got to do a better job of putting some other guys in different positions and run some stuff. I thought we were going to have a bye week this week and could put some things in, but you know, be that as it may we didn't. And I thought Clemson really made it tough on us in the lane and we couldn't hit any shots.”
The game was tied with 8 minutes left, when Clemson, which had been inexplicably firing up threes all night, decided to try to get into the paint and reeled off 6 straight points. The Tigers pushed the lead to 8 with 3:18 left. Louisville cut that deficit in half, but Clemson, out of a timeout, went to senior Aamir Simms in the post, and he scored and was fouled, making the free throw to put Clemson up 7. Louisville couldn’t get closer than 4 the rest of the way.
Simms was the difference. He had 16 points and scored inside and out. But is biggest value was as a post scorer when Clemson absolutely had to have a basket. The main player Louisville looks to in those situations is Carlik Jones, and he was bottled up.
“They made it difficult on him,” Mack said. “Clemson at one point a couple of weeks ago was the No. 1 defensive team in the country, and they didn't do that by luck. They really keyed in on him. They had guys in the lane when he got the ball there. They bodied him and rode him and put hands on him, and he's got to be able to play through contact. Give Clemson a lot of credit. They had a plan and they executed that plan defensively.”
Clemson also did a good job on Johnson, who finished with only 4 points on 2-8 shooting, and turned the ball over 5 times.
“I thought David played, for the first time in a while, really sped up, just as evidenced by a few of the turnovers that were unforced, just on a catch,” Mack said. “Some of the things he did last year as a freshman he sort of reverted to tonight. But I've got confidence in David. That'll be a one-game thing. He'll turn around. He's a terrific player, but he certainly wasn't at his best tonight.”
Nobody was. Mack said he thought the Cards got better looks in the second half, but the cold shooting seemed to spread throughout the team.
“It did tonight,” he said. “We've got to combat that with a couple of things. Our defensive effort has to be greater -- and it was, and I'm proud of our young team to be able to gut it out and not feel sorry for themselves when the ball doesn't go in. And then we've just got to continue to take good shots. In the first half I don't think we earned a ton of good looks. But in the second half I thought we got some good looks we didn't knock down. We've got to be able to get some offensive rebounds. Can't finish around the basket, when it won't go in from 3 or won't go in from the free-throw line. We've got to be able to manufacture points in a muddy game. That's what Clemson did. And that's what you have to do when you get involved in games like this.”
Mack praised his team for not letting its offensive struggles drag its defensive effort down. But acknowledged he is going to have to work on some offensive adjustments to try to get his team going.
“You're going to have games like that,” he said. “We've just got to figure out a way to get a couple more around the basket to go in and stop them from scoring down the stretch like they did. . . . You're going to have games like this. You're going to have games where the ball just doesn't go in the basket. Didn't hang our head. We continued to play. Thing about this league is that you always have opportunities that are going to come up. I've got to put those guys in better position, so that our offense is a little bit easier for them. But like I said, give Clemson credit. They were the No. 1 defense in the country. I know they haven't played well as of late, but defensively they really made it hard on David and Carlik tonight, and we didn't help ourselves my knocking a few open shots down.”
Louisville’s next game comes on Monday at 2 p.m. when Georgia Tech visits the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.