LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The winning streak has been stopped, but Racing Louisville FC hopes its forward momentum will continue after battling back late for a consolation goal in a 2-1 loss to North Carolina before a crowd of 5,874 in Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.
The club-record winning streak had brought Racing to within a point of North Carolina in the NWSL table, but the home team will have some climbing to do after conceding a pair of goals early in the second half.
Racing created several good scoring chances, and outshot the visitors 17-13 in the game, including 6-5 on goal, but failures to capitalize kept them from getting the upper hand in a game that was tied 0-0 at half.
“Decent first half from us I would say,” Racing coach Kim Björkegren said. “They had the momentum maybe 10 to 20, then there was an injury and we had a bit of a pep talk and talked about some things that we needed to solve, and I think we did. So, we finished the first half really well, with some really good pressure. Paige (Monaghan) was really close to scoring on one of them. We felt at halftime that we were moving in the right direction. But I think in the second half they scored the first goal, and we brought in some new energy and were a little bit unlucky there when they scored again and took some of the energy from us.”
Savannah DeMelo and Wang Shuang also had first half shots that could have given Racing the lead but didn’t.
Rikke Madsen scored in the 53rd minute, heading a high, lofting shot from a tight angle back across the goal and over Katie Lund’s head to give North Carolina the early second-half lead.
Six minutes later, Kerolin Nicoli added an insurance goal from the edge of the penalty area after a quick counter-attack from North Carolina.
Racing responded with multiple opportunities late, and finally punched one home when Jordan Baggett fought to claim a Lauren Milliet cross and headed it past the keeper in the 89th minute for her first Louisville goal.
“We could have gone up first, especially in the first half. We just have to finish those chances,” midfielder Jaelin Howell said. “We knew they were a quality team and they were going to keep possession and try to run us into the ground, but credit to the team, fighting back to the end. . . We want to keep scoring goals because that’s what builds momentum. And scoring that last one was huge. I thought our subs came in and did a great job.”
Racing now has a quick turnaround, traveling to Chicago for an NWSL Challenge Cup meeting with the Red Stars. They follow that with a game at Washington next Saturday.
“We can’t hang our heads,” Howell said. “Obviously we were on a high coming in on a three-game win streak. That was huge for us. That was huge for the club. But like I’ve said, even when we were winning, it’s still early in the season. It’s still early now. It’s important we bounce back. … I’m confident we’re going to do that.”
The loss snapped a 6-game unbeaten streak at Lynn Family Stadium for Racing, which returns home on Friday, June 9, to face San Diego at 8 p.m.
