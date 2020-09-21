LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- So much of sports hinges on matchups. For every team, every athlete, every coach, there are good ones and bad ones.
For Louisville, especially in its second year under Scott Satterfield, Miami is a bad one. Why?
How do I put this nicely? What Satterfield has done in his short time in Louisville, he has done with a mix of exemplary effort, hard work, accountability and desire.
Those things will win you a lot of games, just as the lack of them will lose you a lot of games. But when the other guy is bigger and faster than you are, those things are only going to help you so much. Miami is bigger and faster and has upgraded its skill level under coach Manny Diaz.
That’s not to say other teams in the ACC aren’t big or fast or that they are a bunch of plodders. But Miami is about as bad a matchup for Louisville as anyone in the league (outside of Clemson, which is a bad matchup for everybody).
Having said that, Louisville still had a chance to be right in the game. But to beat a team that has more across-the-board size and athleticism, you can’t make mistakes, and Louisville made too many. Some takeaways from what happened Saturday.
1. IF YOU HAVE TO WIN SHOOTOUTS, YOU’D BEST NOT MISS: Louisville drove 58 yards in nine plays on its opening possession and wound up settling for a field goal. After two Miami TDs, it again drove into the red zone, but quarterback Malik Cunningham missed Ean Pfeifer in the end zone for an easy TD, and the Cardinals had to settle for another field goal.
That early deficit changed the dynamic of the game, allowed Miami to be more aggressive in its blitzes and to focus more on Cunningham.
It also affected Louisville’s play-calling. The Cardinals actually were having some decent success on the ground. From that second field goal on, Louisville ran the ball just six times (for a net 49 yards) and passed the ball 10 ties (for a net 29 yards, sack losses included).
Even one of those two early drives resulting in a touchdown could’ve changed the way the first half was constructed for the Cardinals.
“We’ve got to get touchdowns,” Satterfield said. “I hate kicking field goals.”
Despite having a national ranking and a bowl victory last season, this still is a Louisville team that has little margin of error.
2. THIRD DOWNS: Along the lines of first-half issues, the Cardinals did not convert a third down in the first half, finishing 0-6. And it wasn’t like they were facing long yardage. Aside from a 3rd-and-14 (on which Cunningham ran for 10 yards), Louisville’s average distance to go in its first-half third-down plays was 4.3 yards.
There was a completion for negative two yards on 3rd and 2. There were a couple of incompletions (including Cunningham’s misfire in the end zone). There was a two-yard run on 3rd and 3 and a one-yard completion on 3rd and 4.
Satterfield credited some defensive wrinkles by Miami for its first-half third-down success. Louisville converted half of its third-down plays in the second half.
“Early in the game they did some things that they hadn't done on defense,” Satterfield said. “There were some things that we were anticipating them doing, and they didn't do it. They made some good plays on that, but you're right, we are usually pretty decent on third downs and didn't do a very good job at all on that. Those were big drives where you're not getting a first down. Then we had to go for it (on fourth down) several times. We ended up doing okay in that regard. The third downs, you have to give them credit early in the game. We made a little bit of an adjustment and I thought we were a little bit better in the second half, but we still have to make those plays. I think we had six of them, I would say the first two, they were lined up in something that we didn't anticipate. The last three or four, it's something where we have to make a play for the first down.”
3. BREAKDOWNS: Back-to-back big play touchdowns allowed is not acceptable for any defense, no matter how new the coaching staff. Alignment or assignment issues make what happened in the third quarter even worse.
First, Miami used motion, cleared out the short side of the field, and Louisville had nobody left on the short side to contain a running back who got the edge, and sprinted 75 yards for a score. On Miami’s very next play, two Louisville defenders bit on a run fake by the Miami QB, and nobody went with Jaylan Knighton, who had an easy toss and sprint for another 75-yard TD.
“Both of those plays were unbalanced looks, and so they take everybody and put them to one side of the field,” Satterfield said. “Obviously, we're going to put some guys to the same side of the field. We were short-handed on the boundary on the touchdown run. We did a stunt up front, and we looped inside where we didn't have an edge to the defense. He took it to the sideline and outran everybody on defense. The second one was a running back out of the backfield. That was bad on our safety. He has that guy in man to man coverage when he comes out of the backfield. It was a play action pass with the quarterback stepped up. He outflanked the defense down the right side. Assignment error on that one, and an alignment error on the first one. The last one here, there was an unbalanced look, as well. We just cut number two loose down to field and nobody covered him.”
Those are easily correctable errors. That they happened in the first place, however, is a red flag.
“The big plays were disappointing,” Satterfield said. “Three of them were touchdowns, and we lose by 13. Those are big, chunk yardage type plays, and we’ve got to get better at that. We cannot just give up the big, easy plays. The way we were lined up and not doing what we were supposed to do, you don’t even have to have a lot of talent to score on those particular plays. But obviously, Miami had a lot of talent. Anybody we play from this point forward in our conference, they all have players, and guys who can take it the distance. And they all have good coaches and if they spot a weakness, they’re going to take advantage of it. We know that. So we’ve got to do a really good job being where we’re supposed to be, and doing what we’re supposed to do in our assignments. What you do is you try to compensate for somewhere you’re weak, then they expose you because you’re not where you’re supposed to be. If we get beat on a play and we’re where we’re supposed to be and they’re just better than us, so be it. But we’ve got to make them earn it.
4. THE RUNNING GAME: Louisville ran for 209 yards behind a 164-yard effort from Javian Hawkins, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry and continued to show why he is one of the better backs in the ACC.
Hassan Hall ran nine times for 40 yards.
One thing the Cardinals might work in a tad more is running plays for Cunningham. He’s dangerous with his legs, and he had seven true carries on Saturday, though several of those were scrambles.
While you don’t want to put him at risk of getting hurt, he also is capable of being a big-play guy on the run.
Regardless, Louisville showed it has a legitimate running game, running the ball effectively against a pretty athletic defense.
“I told our team, when we go to a game, one guy we’re going to take is going to be Hawkins,” Satterfield said. “He plays his butt off each and every rep. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, 185 pounds, but had 27 carries, and is also the guy who got the onside kick at the end for us. He is exactly what you want in a competitor. He wanted the ball more, and he got it, and he got hit hard, as you can imagine. So we love the way he plays. He’s an inspiring player – guys want to play around him and want to block for him. They feed of his enthusiasm and the way he can run. The run he made, where he started out to the right, spun around, and then outflanked the defense to score running left, against Miami? You see that in high school sometimes, but then when guys get to college you tell them no, you can’t do that, these guys are too good. And Miami is a good defense, and he outflanked them all. And that’s impressive. … We’ll continue to lean on him, and continue to give him the football, man, because he makes plays.”
5. SATTERFIELD’S MASK: I know, it’s not a huge issue. But when your mask slips below your nose and you’re winning, you’re a hard-nosed coach who isn’t focused on a mask but on your team.
But when you’re down two touchdowns and your mask slips down, the Twittersphere wants you to pull it up, because you’re making everybody look bad.
Having said that, after seeing Florida State lose head coach Mike Norvell to a positive COVID-19 test, Satterfield would be best served by making sure his nose is covered.
“You certainly have to have a plan if anything like that happens,” Satterfield said. “You never know ... If something like that happens, we have a plan in place. If it’s me, I think our guys will be in great shape to handle everything offensively and as a team. Best case scenario, it doesn’t happen and we’re all available every week.”
