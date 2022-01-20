LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With his team leading by 13 points in a halftime interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Louisville women's basketball coach joked that he'd like to see the second half called because of snowing conditions outside.
Little did he know that his third-ranked team would experience a blizzard in the fourth quarter. Louisville, after leading by 14 points at the end of the third, absolutely melted in the final period. No. 4-ranked N.C. State outscored Louisville 31-8 in the fourth quarter to roll to a 68-59 victory before a sellout crowd in Raleigh, N.C.
Louisville could do little to withstand the Wolfpack. The Cardinals went just 2-12 from the field in the final period. N.C. State went 11 of 14, including 5-6 from 3-point range.
N.C. State's Diamond Johnson was the catalyst. She was 1-of-12 through three quarters but went 5-7 in the fourth quarter and had 14 points in the period.
The Cardinals had looked dominant through three quarters. Emily Engstler and Olivia Cochran were outstanding. Louisville was controlling the glass, and crashing its own offensive glass. N.C. State, the nation's top 3-point shooting team coming into the game, looked frustrated offensively. Then some threes started falling.
Cochran scored 19 points and Engstler finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Louisville also got 14 points from Hailey Van Lith.
But what looked like would be a statement victory turned into a difficult defeat, and the end of a 15-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation. The Cards return home to face Wake Forest on Sunday.
