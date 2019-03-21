LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville returns to NCAA Tournament competition for the first time in the post-Rick Pitino era against a Minnesota team coached by Pitino’s son, Richard.
The Cardinals, No. 7 seed in the East Region, will face the No. 10 seed Gophers at 12:15 p.m. today in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will tip off the entire NCAA Tournament and will be televised by CBS.
It'll be the first NCAA game at Louisville for first-year Cardinals coach Chris Mack, who went 11-8 in the tournament at Xavier.
The Cardinals (20-13) come into the tournament having lost eight of their past 12 games, but five of those losses came against teams seeded No. 1 in the tournament. Minnesota (21-13) has lost eight of its past 13, but has a pair of wins over No. 3 seed Purdue in the past two weeks.
Louisville opened as a four-point favorite.
Four keys to the matchup for the Cardinals:
1). PROTECT THE PAINT. Louisville's pack line defense under Mack is very good at this when it is on, but has also experienced some painful lapses in the past month. It’ll be especially critical today.
Only three teams in the tournament generate a lower percentage of their points off three-point shooting than Minnesota, and only three teams get more of their scoring on two-point baskets. The Gophers want to go inside, and with good reason. They are the sixth-tallest team remaining in the tournament, and were the 18th tallest in all of college basketball this season.
The Cardinals have struggled at times with long teams, having lost to Syracuse (No. 1 in height), Duke (10), Florida State (12) and North Carolina (19).
Asked what he saw as Minnesota's strength, Louisville forward Jordan Nwora said, "Probably their big guards. (Amir) Coffey is a really good player, and obviously Jordan (Murphy) is a great player, too, double-double machine. They can beat you up in the post. We're going to have to be physical with them, too, and just do our best against that."
The special challenge here is to be physical – without sending Minnesota to the line too much. A good portion of the Gophers’ offense comes off making free throws, with only four teams left in the NCAA field having a higher free-throw rate.
2). CONTAIN JORDAN MURPHY. At 6-7 and 250 pounds, he's a load in the paint, and Minnesota plays through him. He's a great scorer in the lane, very crafty with the ball, he’ll use spin and hesitation moves and shot fakes.
He also gets to the free-throw line at a good rate.
"He looks like he's 6'11" on film," Mack said. "He's very, very strong. I think like all great players he knows who he is. He has an identity in terms of how he plays and he doesn't try to get outside that identity. You know, you hear him in his interviews. You can tell he's really smart. He would be a great leader. I mean, to be where he's at in the history of the Big Ten rebounding the ball says a lot about the type of player and the will that he has. We're going to have to do it collectively. Some teams in the Big Ten have put their five on him. I've seen him seek and destroy fours and fives, so we have to be able to do it as a team. He jumps out on film. Like a lot of teams that make this tournament, he's not their only threat, not even close. He's just a part of their machine.”
3). MAKE SOME THREES. At this point, the competition ratchets up, and for a team like Louisville that isn’t going to match better teams from a talent standpoint, the likelihood of overcoming a bad shooting day with defense begins to diminish. If the threes aren't falling, they also need to recognize it and look to drive into the middle of the lane for mid-range jumpers instead of over-penetrating or persisting with too many threes.
The good news for Louisville is that it has some players who can make threes in bunches – Nwora, Ryan McMahon, even Dwayne Sutton. They have the ability to score from deep at every position.
Minnesota presents a special challenge in that area because of the height of its guards: 6-4, 6-5, 6-8. Louisville, in certain lineups, is small in the backcourt, and a lineup that size can be particularly difficult to shoot over.
That could mean perimeter shooting from Nwora and Sutton will be especially important.
4). WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE. This means two things: Louisville has to avoid turning the ball over itself, and it needs to look to pressure the ball perhaps a touch more than it otherwise would. Minnesota doesn’t have a true point guard, and the Cards need to try to take advantage of that.
On the season, the teams have been nearly identical in turnover rate – at just over 17.5 percent of possessions resulting in turnovers.
Neither team looks to generate a high number of turnovers. This could be one area where one or both of the coaches tries to shake things up as a tournament wrinkle.
