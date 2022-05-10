LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA, upholding its reputation for being on the cutting edge of completely missing the cutting edge via a state-of-the-art mixture of spineless inactivity and feckless leadership, issued updated Name, Image and Likeness guidelines for its member schools on Monday.
That's Monday, May 9, 2022. Those added to a broad set of interim guidelines set by the NCAA more than 10 months ago.
And that interim guidance followed a couple of years of inaction when it knew the day of NIL reckoning was coming, but lacked the energy or will to craft a national strategy. And those years followed decades of maintaining its business model via intimidation, holding up its cheap labor as a virtue and "amateurism" as a cornerstone while itself operating very much like a big business.
As you might expect, the new guidelines are too little and far too late. They are trying to put a genie back into a bottle that has been shattered.
The NCAA's original guidance on NIL gave athletes the right to enter into agreements to benefit from their name, image and likeness.
"Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located," that statement read. "Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions. ... College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness."
Within the additional materials, was this reminder from the NCAA to its member schools. The new guidance did NOT "allow NIL compensation contingent on enrollment at a particular institution."
I'll pause here until the laughter subsides.
Of course, the recruiting process is, without question, where most of the NIL dollars are being spent, either on incoming high school prospects, or via the transfer portal.
These so-called "collectives" are groups dedicated to advancing the NIL interests of particular schools, and have undoubtedly been involved in putting together NIL packages for recruits.
In its action Monday, the NCAA took aim at those collectives.
"Today, the Division I Board of Directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules," said board chair Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia. "While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future. The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations."
The NCAA formally named collectives in its release, saying, " The guidance defines as a booster any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes or their family members. The definition could include 'collectives' set up to funnel name, image and likeness deals to prospective student-athletes or enrolled student-athletes who might be considering transferring. NCAA recruiting rules preclude boosters from recruiting and/or providing benefits to prospective student-athletes."
Sure. All right. Question: Where did they think that NIL money was going to go? Did they not realize that it was going to result in bidding wars for prospective players?
(Side note: Classic City Collective, a group formed with the blessing of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart to benefit at the athletic programs at Morehead's own university, launched on March 3.)
This NCAA guidance already clashes with some state laws.
For instance, at Tennessee, The Athletic recently reported that Spyre Sports Group, the collective supporting the University of Tennessee, had been in contact with UT football targets.
New legislation in Tennessee kicked away the barriers between athletic programs and third-party groups like Spyre, allowing them to have contact and even direct their actions. The Tennessee NIL amendment allows college coaches to attend NIL events. It allows universities to raise money for NIL collectives. It even allows NIL and collective representatives to make presentations on campus – not only to current players, but to recruits.
Alabama, moving quickly to keep up, repealed its NIL law to allow schools to work directly with collectives.
The horse, as they say is out of the barn. The train has left the station, it's already made a couple of round trips and built up speed.
And the NCAA is unlikely to stop it with this butterfly-net guidance. Unwilling to build a cohesive NIL policy before the inevitability of state laws took over, the NCAA now finds itself in the difficult position of trying to control a process it wanted nothing to do with.
Two members of its Division I board of directors are presidents of universities in the state of Tennessee. Will they take the lead in policing their own collectives?
Good luck with that.
The NCAA has an ED problem. Enforcement Dysfunction. With a reduced staff, it can't possibly enforce the guidelines it issued on Monday. And the schools themselves, the current landscape well demonstrates, aren't about to impose any level of restraint on themselves or their collectives.
The head of Georgia's Classic City Collective is Matt Hibbs. He's a former assistant athletic director for football compliance at Georgia.
The foxes are issuing guidance for the hen house.
I have no sympathy for the NCAA here, nor for coaches, who are stoking the fires of NIL on one end and getting angry about it when their players transfer for more lucrative NIL deals on the other.
This landscape will not be brought into order by the NCAA and its paltry enforcement efforts. It will, however, settle into some kind of normalcy as market forces dictate how much players are worth, and as players become more sophisticated in how to operate within the system.
The best thing schools can do to alleviate the kind of revolving door that is moving into place is sign players to multi-year scholarship deals, with buyouts in effect if they leave.
But right now, the players have all the power. And that, more than anything, is what concerns the NCAA membership, and its coaches.
"This additional guidance is appropriate now as there is better understanding about the impact on student-athletes," the NCAA's Monday statement said."
Here's how it is impacting players – they're getting paid. They can move around just like coaches. It's almost incumbent on them to enter the transfer portal at some point, as my WDRB colleague Rick Bozich recently said, just to get an idea of their market value.
None of this greatly concerns me. Players are only doing now what the NCAA and schools and coaches have been doing for years. They're unabashedly chasing the money.
The NCAA can't turn back the clock. And now that the NIL money is streaming in, its efforts to build dams are doomed to failure, and sure to face swift and severe legal challenges.
