LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It will come as no shock to readers to hear that writing stories about general managers is not the way to internet pageviews and fame. Introduce a new one, and everyone says pretty much what they’re supposed to say, and pretty much the same things all the others say.
Front-office stories can only be so exciting, right? But the level of enthusiasm for new Racing Louisville FC general manager Ryan Dell one day after the announcement of his appointment reflected some genuine excitement and praise from more than just players at Racing. The 30-year-old has moved to Louisville from his position as manager for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
How many GMs get shoutouts from stars like Carli Lloyd when they are hired?
The best!!! You got a great one. https://t.co/X4fHvbhiPd— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 29, 2023
Racing Coach Kim Björkegren noticed the enthusiasm within his own locker room as soon as Dell’s name became a possibility for the position.
“When I talked to the players that have been in the national team, they had all good things to say,” he said. “They were super excited when they heard that we had the chance to sign him. I also spoke to Vlatko (Andonovski), the national team coach in Portland, he kept going like for 10, 15 minutes with just good things about him. So, it feels like we have caught a good one there.”
Jaelin Howell, a second-year midfielder for Racing who has had five call-ups to the national team and was one of the players involved in the hiring process for a new GM, said the addition of Dell will strengthen an already-strong culture around the team.
“I've known Ryan for a while, actually just from the national team. And when they were first answering him, I was like, 'You guys have to get him.' I was so pumped, you have no idea,” Howell said. “Then when we got him like I was literally, like, so excited. I think it's just his attention to detail, how good he is at his job, and I've experienced that personally. Some of the things you don't even realize that you need, he takes care of, and that's what you want as a player is to focus on soccer, and he lets you do that. And then he's also just such an incredible person. You can tell how much he truly cares about each individual and how much he truly cares about his job.”
Racing has been a franchise rebuilding its reputation – and its infrastructure, in many ways – since dismissing Holly and hearing the findings of separate studies on widespread allegations of sexual abuse within the NWSL.
One requirement of the league was that the women’s club in Louisville have an administrator that coaches and team officials would answer to who is independent of the men’s club.
Dell will be that person. But before taking the job, he had to satisfy himself that the club’s actions had been more than just lip service.
“One of the conversations I had was with seven players, and I asked directly, ‘Do you guys feel safe, do you feel comfortable?’ And they all did,” Dell said. “Every single one of them said that the club has done incredible things to protect them and to make sure that they feel safe and comfortable. One of the young players I asked said, ‘If you hadn't told me that there was an issue, that there was a report, I would have never known walking into that locker room every day throughout preseason. So, I know that the club has done good work in instituting safeguards. The league has done a great job in instituting those items to make sure players are protected. And the players are really ready to just focus on soccer and be competitive in the NWSL this season.”
In the end, Dell described his job as one of keeping a lot of distractions away from the players and coaches so they can focus on the job of winning.
“My biggest thing is creating an environment for success for the players and the technical staff -- but also insulating them,” he said. “I want them to focus on soccer. That's what they're here for. They're focused on winning soccer games and being competitive in this league. I hope I can create an environment where that's possible for them. . . . The foundation that has been built here by the club the past 2-3 years has been remarkable. What they’ve done from a facilities perspective and what Kim has done from a roster perspective, bringing in a lot of international players with incredible experience, elite level players from around the world, has created an incredible core. And we also have these young players too, like Jaelin and Savannah (DeMelo), who are going to do a great job for many years here in Louisville. It’s an exciting time.”
