CRAWFORD | New vs. Old: Racing Louisville earns shot at FC Bayern with PK shootout win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It goes down in the record book as a 1-1 draw. Racing Louisville FC split the point with the Chicago Red Stars in the nightcap of The Women's Cup in Lynn Family Stadium Wednesday night, and most of the largest crowd in franchise history, 7,310, was hanging in despite a steady rain.
But it felt like a bigger step than that when Katie McClure stepped up to the penalty spot, the sixth Racing player to kick, and sent a low shot off the right post – and off the Chicago keeper -- and into the net to give the home team a 5-4 win in its first-ever penalty kick shootout.
The next game on the schedule reads: Racing Louisville FC vs. FC Bayern Munich in the first-ever championship game of The Women's Cup on Saturday at 6 p.m., Bayern having earned its own PK win over Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's first game.
The nightcap was not a pretty game by any stretch. Louisville's only goal came from Ebony Salmon in the 10th minute, when she picked the pocket of the Red Stars' center back and took possession, driving straight into the box and knocking home a goal that put Racing in front 1-0. Otherwise, Louisville couldn't generate many good chances in the run of its attack.
Chicago couldn't either in the first half, though it did manage a few early in the second, one of which came when Louisville couldn't get a good foot on a clearance of a cross and Kealia Watt, was rewarded with a strong run into the box with a fairly easy goal when the ball came to her feet. Though Chicago was the aggressor in the second half, it couldn't put home a game-winner, and the game went directly to penalty kicks, as the tournament rules dictated.
The end result, for Louisville, was another special step during an inaugural season, the kind of season when you take victory whenever and however you can find it.
The NWSL clubs were playing off a quick turnaround, and it showed at times. Racing was playing without standout forward Nadia Nadim, who sat out with a tight hamstring, and Chicago was missing some significant players.
"Listen, the work-rate of all the players on the field was absolutely incredible," Louisville coach Christy Holly said. "For that turnaround, to turn in a performance like that – it was a very hard-fought game. The quality wasn't always there, but the application and the work ethic was so, so impressive. We wanted to hold on at that point. But once we conceded we wanted to hold on and not give away anything. So for that I'm exceptionally proud of every player on both teams."
Louisville hadn't even practiced penalties all week. When the time came, Holly gathered his team in a circle and asked players to step forward. Five did, and when he said he needed more, McClure stepped in as No. 6, and then others fell in behind.
In PKs, Racing keeper Michelle Betos got the team off to a good start by saving Chicago's first try.
Louisville got successful attempts from Yuki Nagasato, Savannah McCaskill and Sinclaire Miramontez. Lauren Milliet kept the momentum alive by smashing a shot off the left post and in.
“As a goalkeeper, you save one you’ve done your job. You save two, that’s great. You save three and you’re a hero.” Betos said. “I saved one, but it was up to the girls to step up. They had great PKs and great finishes with some of them being un-savable. All credit to them.”
Tied at four apiece after the first five players had kicked, Chicago then sent a try wide, bringing up McClure.
The Kansas graduate stepped to the spot as the owner of the KU school record for game-winning goals. She had come on late to replace Louisville makeshift starter Cheyna Matthews, and her only shot in the game had missed badly left of goal.
But she put the ball down, composed herself, and sent a low drive that hit the post, caromed off Chicago’s keeper and rolled in for the game-winner.
Rock. Chalk. Jayhawk.
"Just walking up there, for a forward, it's just about composure and confidence," McClure said. ". . . Always when the ball goes off your foot you think it's going to go in. But I kind of mishit it a little bit, but I think I got it on the right post. She got a good tip on it but it wound up hitting her back. After I saw it go over the line, I think it was just happiness for our team."
Louisville players embraced her in the rain, and the crowd, which had been loud and enthusiastic during the shootout, was rewarded for staying late.
It brings up a chance that no one would have imagined even a year ago, a women's soccer team in Louisville facing a name like FC Bayern for a chance to win a trophy.
Bayern fell behind 1-0 in its game, but methodically kept up its attack and was rewarded with its own PK victory.
"We had good minutes in the game during the first half but were losing to many balls too early," Bayern coach Jens Schuerer said. "We got down 1-0 but the reaction from my team was amazing. I’m very proud of the entire team and they played the ball style that we wanted. I think we created more chances and the whole team did great today. . . . Tomorrow we have a practice on the pitch with the players that didn’t play so many times. The other ones will be in the gym or rehab. Friday we are starting with a team practice on the pitch, then on Saturday be ready to put on an amazing show for the supporters in Louisville.”
Holly said he was impressed with Bayern's match against PSG, and noted that while NWSL teams seem to do more damage in transition, the game he watched Wednesday featured teams comfortable with control of the ball and building offensive attack through movement.
"It is one of the clubs that I have admired and have a great level of appreciation for what they’ve done for the women’s game but also the game worldwide,” Holly said of Bayern. “To see the headlines that Racing Louisville is playing Bayern Munich in Louisville on Saturday night, I’m not sure there were too many people who would’ve believed that if you told them 18 months ago.
“That’s a testament to the fans that have been supporting us and the ownership that has invested in us not only money but time, energy and motivation to move this thing forward to give this incredible platform for women’s athletes. It’s a magnificent privilege but one that we definitely want to take advantage of and try and make a statement for this club and this city.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.