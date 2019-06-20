CRAWFORD | Ninth inning rally keeps Louisville alive in College World Series with 4-3 win over MSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a game of stagnant offense, the University of Louisville bats came to life in the nick of time for the Cardinals.

They scored two runs in the seventh to pull within one of Mississippi State, then hit for two more in the ninth with an RBI single by Danny Oriente, who alertly moved to second on a play at the plate, before Drew Campbell hit a walk-off RBI single to beat the Bulldogs, 4-3.

The victory advances the Cardinals to a rematch with Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Friday. If they win that, they'll play Vandy a second time for a chance to reach the championship series.

"There was a lot of belief in that dugout," Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said. "You could hear it in the tone and the comments and the words. They definitely felt like we had a chance. We just had to make it happen, and we were able to there late."

The Cardinals' second victory in Omaha matches the program's all-time total for wins in the College World Series coming into the event. This Louisville team became the first one to win two in Omaha.

"You know, we're really happy to be the first team to do that," Louisville starting pitcher Nick Bennett said. "And that's really cool and all, but we're not done with the business yet. There's a lot more baseball to be played, and I think the guys next to me could say the same thing. But yeah, we're really happy about that, but we're going to forget about this and move on to tomorrow."

Speaking with ESPN, Campbell said of his game-winning at bat: "I was just thinking stay on top, drive the ball and give us a chance to play more baseball. We've played for this since the first of the year."

After the game, Louisville coach Dan McDonnell and Mississippi State's Chris Lemonis embraced at home plate. The two were in each other's weddings and have been best friends for 30 years, back to their playing days at The Citadel.

Until the seventh inning, it looked like Lemonis would be the one celebrating. MSU starter JT Ginn pitched six scoreless innings, giving up only three hits.

"We showed a lot of fight. We didn't play great, but we hung in there and we fortunately got into their bullpen, and tip your hat to JT, he really -- just didn't get a lot of good swings against him," McDonnell said. "But our hitters fought, and we managed to score some runs late."

Louisville got it going in the seventh and was about to threaten in the eighth when Lucas Dunn overran second base and was thrown out. He was the third Louisville baserunner cut down, though replay showed he likely made it back to the base before the tag. No angle, however, provided a clear view of the tag, so umpires refused to overturn the call.

Nonetheless, the Cardinals kept the heat on after starter Reid Detmers came on to face a batter in the top of the ninth.

Jake Snider led the inning off with a walk then went to second on an errant throw to first by the pitcher. That set up the big hits by Oriente and Campbell.

And the Cards are still alive, looking to win a third game in as many days with Luke Smith going to the mound against Vanderbilt on Friday night in Omaha.

"I'm super glad that I don't have to give the end-of-the-season talk and really fired up for our kids, our fan base, and for those Louisville folks that believed in us and made the trip out," McDonnell said. "And hopefully many more will be making the trip out tomorrow."

