LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In its first test since moving into the No. 1 national ranking, the Louisville women’s basketball team passed, shot and defended its way past No. 23 Syracuse 67-54 on Thursday in the KFC Yum! Center.
In a 9 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2, the Cardinals showed few effects of the weight of expectations, or of the enhanced spotlight, except perhaps a few more missed shots than usual to start the game. It wasn’t the kind of up-and-down game they like to play. Syracuse, with its changing zone defenses and formidable size, saw to that.
But Louisville countered the Orange’s inside effectiveness with outside precision and turned in an outstanding defensive effort in the second half, holding Syracuse to just 25 points after the break to win comfortably, improving to 13-0, just one of three remaining unbeatens in women’s Division I basketball.
“Heavy is the crown,” ESPN analyst Sue Bird said at halftime of the game, with Louisville leading by 3 after trailing by 5 midway through the second quarter. And she should know, given the run she had at UConn.
And Hailey Van Lith, who had one of the best games of her young Louisville career, acknowledged that there was some anticipation of the game, not just because of the No. 1 ranking, but because Syracuse has been a historically difficult matchup for Louisville.
“There was a lot of high anticipation coming into this game,” said Van Lith, who finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. “Obviously, Syracuse is a great team, and it’s always a good game with them. But just to get that first win as No. 1. Obviously, we have things to work on. Defense is a big deal for us and just working on our rotations. But it was a great win for us.”
Syracuse kept the game out of the 90s, which is where Louisville wants to play. But the Cardinals showed, as they have before this season, that they have more than one gear.
All-American Dana Evans exerted more influence on the game offensively as it wore on, and finished with a game-high 21 points. Olivia Cochran, playing against taller players in the post, adjusted her usual power games for an array of step-back shots and crafty footwork to finish with 11 points. Kianna Smith came off the bench to contribute 8 points and, drawing a start for the second straight game, Mykasa Robinson did a host of things that were significant, from defending much taller players to pulling down 6 rebounds.
“The first one is always the toughest. At least I say that. We’ve never been ranked No. 1, so I just pulled that out of my rear,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “But, you know, we’re playing a really good Syracuse that has been playing exceptionally well.”
Walz was particularly happy with his team’s defensive effort. Syracuse had scored 99 and 88 points in its past two games but managed only 54 against Louisville and went just 2 for 13 from beyond the arc.
“Really proud of our defensive effort,” Walz said. “... They really do a nice job making it difficult to score against their press and length and size. I thought we handled things well. Liz Dixon made a huge difference for us at the defensive end in the third quarter. I’m really proud of her. ... Our post play has been outstanding.”
And, of course, Evans and Van Lith were outstanding. Van Lith waded in for 8 rebounds, matching a team high.
“If all our guards will rebound, we can be special,” Walz said.
Back-to-back 3s by Evans and Van Lith, followed by a layup by Evans on the break took a 1-point lead to 8 midway through the third quarter, then Van Lith opened the fourth with another 3, and Evans and Dixon followed with layups to put the Cardinals up 15, and they were on their way.
And they do look special.
“I was really impressed with our players, but I know these kids, and I never thought they would get a big head and think we’ve arrived,” Walz said. “We didn’t practice that way. We didn’t prepare that way on game day. And it’s nowhere close to the way we played. If we’re going to lose a ballgame, I want to be able to come in and honestly say, ‘We missed shots.’ At the end of the day, you’ve got to score. Everybody talks about defense-this and defense-that; I’ve yet to see a 22-21 college basketball game. So you’ve got to be able to put the ball in the basket.”
ESPN analyst Andy Landers says the more he sees of Louisville, the more impressed he is.
“Louisville, the more you watch them, the more boxes they check,” he said after the game. “They’re a really good basketball team. They put four 3-point shooters in the game at the same time, if they need to. That puts a real burden on a team defensively. But they also have power inside with the freshman Cochran. They’re quick, they can defend, they can play off the bounce, they can shoot, they can score in transition. There’s not many boxes that Louisville doesn’t check.”
Louisville returns to action in Atlantic Coast Conference play Sunday at Wake Forest.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.