LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the better part of three quarters, the No. 1-ranked University of Louisville women’s basketball team looked like the best team in the nation.
As for the last 12 minutes, when North Carolina cut its deficit into single digits behind a 17-0 run, Cardinals’ coach Jeff Walz took the blame for that, saying he put too many reserves in at the same time. North Carolina made it a little closer than anyone in red was comfortable with, but the Cardinals emerged with a 79-68 win in the KFC Yum! Center.
“I had some bad combinations in there. That’s all on me,” Walz said. “If you’re going to write anything, write about the first 28 minutes of basketball, because that was some pretty good basketball, and that’s what our team looked like tonight. Those last 12 minutes were my fault.”
Louisville players had read that some bracketologists didn’t even have them as a No. 1 seed, despite their ranking, and they’d heard some doubts after a couple of close results.
By the end of the first half, when an Olivia Cochran 3-pointer left the Cardinals up 55-30, everybody was raving.
Louisville was locked in on offense, with four players in double-figures by halftime. Cochran, a freshman, had 14 points. Hailey Van Lith, another freshman, had 11, including three from 3-point range.
“I was so pleased with how we moved the ball in the first half,” Walz said. “How we moved, how we shared the ball. When we play like that, we’re as good as anybody in the country. We came out, and our starting five all had double figures with six minutes to go in the third quarter.”
Louisville steamrolled its way to a 67-35 lead with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Cardinals didn’t quite finish with authority. They went on a six-minute scoring drought, and North Carolina wound up cutting its deficit to just eight points with 1:18 to play.
“It’s my fault the last 12 minutes,” Walz said. “ ... I wanted to try and get more playing time for some and wound up putting them in all together instead of mixing them in. We played great basketball, and I apologized to Norika (Konno) and Alanna (Smith). It’s not smart. They were great and very understanding.”
Walz went with a bigger starting lineup, inserting Elizabeth Dixon at the power forward spot, to give the Cards a bigger look, with Elizabeth Balogun moving to the three.
That lineup controlled the boards and played outstanding defense for most of the game. It’ll provide Walz another option against bigger teams.
In the end, Louisville was outscored 22-8 in the fourth quarter but still won comfortably. The Cardinals shot 46.9% and made 12-26 3-pointers.
Behind Cochran, Dixon, Dana Evans and Kianna Smith had 13 points each. Louisville got 11 from Van Lith and 10 from Balogun.
Now, the Cardinals get a much-anticipated day off before beginning preparation for No. 2 ranked North Carolina State, which lost at Virginia Tech on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
