CRAWFORD | No. 2 Louisville women fly past Florida State, could be in line for No. 1 ranking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Florida State has been kryptonite in recent years for the Louisville women’s basketball program and came into Sunday’s game at the KFC Yum! Center as the last team to beat the Cardinals, in the semifinals of the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
But on Sunday, the Cardinals played like Super Women, shrugging off a sluggish first quarter to leap over the short-handed Seminoles in a single bound for an 84-56 victory. As an added bonus – they could find themselves ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in program history, after top-ranked Stanford fell to Colorado.
The next women's basketball polls come out on Monday afternoon.
Florida State was coming off an 18-day COVID layoff and is still missing some players, but it stood toe-to-toe with Louisville in the first quarter, grabbing 5 offensive rebounds and pounding the ball inside for easy points. The score at the end of the quarter was 17-17, the first time in 12 games Louisville had not led at the end of a quarter.
But from that point on, it was a red wave. The Cardinals made 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. Freshman Hailey Van Lith made her first six shots from the field. They asserted themselves on the boards. And, in front of a national TV audience, they made their case for No. 1.
Asked about the chance to take the program into the top spot, senior All-American Dana Evans told ESPN: "Stanford is a great program, but I am excited for that. It’s the first time Louisville has a chance to be No. 1. I’m excited; I’m excited to lead this team. We have a special group."
The Cardinals have been gradually improving since returning from their own COVID layoff at the end of 2020. And they were gearing up for a major national showdown against No. 3 North Carolina State when that program had to press pause because of the virus. The league substituted Florida State, but Louisville was no less sharp.
There was plenty of motivation.
"I’m still hurting from that loss last season, so I made sure my team was ready," Evans said.
Kianna Smith came off the bench after spraining an ankle in Louisville’s win over Boston College on Thursday. Still, she managed to log a team-best 30 minutes and led five players in double figures with 16 points, on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Louisville got 15 points from Van Lith, 14 from Olivian Cochran, 12 from Evans and 10 points, along with 10 rebounds, from Liz Dixon, in just 17 minutes of action.
Walz was most pleased with his team’s ball movement – it scored 32 field goals on 22 assists – and with its rebounding. The Cards wound up with a 38-25 edge on the boards and gave up only one offensive rebound after the first quarter.
"It was really a pretty impressive performance by our ballclub," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "We moved it well. The ball didn’t get stuck in anybody's hands. ... And we rebounded well. And if we rebound well, we can be special, because we can get out in transition."
Walz, in his 14th year at Louisville, has led the program to three Final Fours and a pair of appearances in the NCAA championship game, but has never been able to crack the No. 1 spot in a sport whose dominant programs rarely relinquish their hold.
Still, he has made Louisville a fixture in the top five, and while he’s wary of the challenges that being No. 1 can bring, would welcome the opportunity for the program to hold that position.
"It’s a great honor," he said. "Obviously it doesn’t do you anything come March. ... It’s something that we’re proud of, because we have sustained something here for 14 years. That’s what I was hired 14 years ago to do. Tom Jurich told me he didn’t just want a team that every four or five years would have a great season. His goal and his vision was a program that was able to sustain itself and be a top-10, top-five program. ... And we’re very fortunate that Vince has that same vision. Not every women’s program is supported like ours. ... It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of great players and great staff. And not only do we win some ballgames, but I think we win our community, we win in public. Our players are wonderful young women that represent our athletic department to the fullest."
