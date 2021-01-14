CRAWFORD | No. 2 Louisville women win big over BC, but Walz is asking for (a lot) more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was another run-of-the-mill 19-point win for the No. 2-ranked University of Louisville women’s basketball team, with the only real suspense caused by its own lack of consistency at times.
The Cardinals put away Boston College, 89-70 ,behind 24 points from Dana Evans and 18 from Olivia Cochran in the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night.
But if you expected Coach Jeff Walz to be happy, you expected wrong. Winning is good, but Walz wants to see better focus start to finish. He sees the talent his team has, and the team it could be and the distance between the two.
“We’ve got to get better,” Walz said. “We’ve talked about this. Our rebounding is going to be an issue for us. It was tonight. We’re better than what we’re playing. Now, we just scored 89 points, and I’m not pleased with our offense completely. It does show you the talent that we have. But I challenge them, because I know they want to be great. And we have that opportunity, and you’ve got to seize the moment every chance you get.”
While Evans went just 1-5 in the first quarter, the rest of the team went 9-13 and the Cardinals sprinted to a 26-16 lead. But they couldn’t build much on it in the second, then struggled defensively in the third. They would go up 13 or 14, then BC would close it back to nine or 10.
Evans scored 14 out of 20 points in one stretch with the team cruising. But BC stayed in contact with back-door cuts or offensive rebounds or uncontested threes.
“We got a little careless,” Walz said. “We got beat on some back-door cuts that we knew were coming, but we just weren’t focused. And we gave up 11 offensive boards. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping people off the glass. And it’s not their post player. Schwarz their guard had three of their 11, so our guards have to do a better job of keeping people of the glass.”
The Cards picked it up in the fourth quarter, and in the blink of an eye(lash) were back up by 23 and had the game well in hand. After suffering a dislocated finger on her right (non-shooting) hand, Haiey Van Lith came back into the game and made three shots to finish with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Another injury concern is Kianna Smith, who left the game late with a sprained ankle after scoring 13 points. Elizabeth Balogun finished with 13 points to put all five scorers in double-figures for Louisville.
The Cards shot 57% from the field, 48% from 3-point range, scored on 56% of their possessions and averaged 1.29 points per possession. Louisville outrebounded Boston College 32-31.
By most objective basketball standards, that’s a dominant offensive night. But Walz knows his team has more. It hasn’t clicked for 40 minutes since returning from an 18-day COVID-19 break, and with a Florida State team that has won four of its past six against the Cards coming in Sunday, he said it’s time for his team to dial it in a little more.
“I know they think I’m being picky, but I know they’ve got more in them,” Walz said. “And I know I’m being hard on them. But I know what their aspirations are, and I’m going to keep challenging them to raise their level of play. And then once that continues to happen, we’re going to be something special.”
