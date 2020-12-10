LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The word is out on Louisville women's basketball, and coach Jeff Walz's newest edition. That will happen when you score 116 points in a game on national television in the Jimmy V Classic. It got attention pretty quickly last Friday when, against a ranked opponent, Louisville hit the 70-point mark less than 2 minutes into the third quarter, and had 101 when the quarter was over.
Everybody who has the Cardinals on their schedule then, made a note: Don't let them run. Be a little more deliberate. Make them earn their points in the half-court.
Walz knows this. It's why he's been stressing the finer points of offensive execution with his team, knowing that tougher tests lie ahead. An important one was Wednesday night's ACC opener at Duke. The Blue Devils, under first-year coach Cara Lawson, were the best defensive team Louisville has met to date, holding opponents to 55 points per game coming in. Louisville was averaging 94 points per game.
Duke did limit Louisville's transition. But it couldn't do much with the Cardinals' perimeter shooting. The Cardinals went 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the first quarter, 3 of those by transfer Kianna Smith, to build a 9-point lead that put the No. 2-ranked Cardinals on their way to a 73-49 win in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"We came in here and it was a big game for Duke, no question about it," Walz said. "I thought we got out of the gates pretty well, but we gave up too many second-chance points in the first quarter and it kind of kept them in the game a little bit. . . . I was pleased with how we executed in the fourth quarter offensively. We should score 80-plus points a night. But you do have to give credit to Duke for trying to slow things up. They tried to run something every time down the floor and use clock. For a few possessions, we got them scrambling and playing at our tempo, got some turnovers and converted, and that kind of opened the game for us."
Louisville got out of the gates this way, and it illustrates the difficulty of defending the Cardinals when they are on: 3-pointer by Smith, 3 by Dana Evans, 3 by Hailey Van Lith. Duke adjusts, extends its defense. Louisville finds freshman Olivia Cochran in the post for a layup.
"We've got to be able to make reads," Walz said. "They did a really nice job of trying to limit our transition game -- which all teams are going to do. So what we've got to do a better job of half-court execution. We've got to be able to make reads. We've got to be able to produce offense, and if we can continue to get better at that, then offensively we'll be pretty hard to stop. And then, everybody's got to rebound. Everybody on this team has to contribute in going to the glass. Because if not, there are going to be long nights for us."
My favorite phrase that Walz has been using lately is, "I think we've got a really good shot." The phrase always follows a key area, such as his comments and rebounding above. One area that could determine just how far this team goes is rebounding. It doesn't have a dominant rebounder, though Cochran is trending in that direction.
"Olivia Cochran, God bless her, in 19 minutes she gets 11 and 12," Walz said Wednesday night. "That's pretty damn impressive for a freshman. And I thought Liz Dixon came in and gave us good minutes as well, especially on the defensive end. We've just got to get rebounding from our guards. They have to commit to rebounding. If they do, I think we've got a really good shot."
Let's get this straight. This team should have a "good shot." A shot at what? Walz doesn't say. But I will. A shot at being the best team in the nation. It's already ranked No. 2 nationally, and while that doesn't mean a great deal -- and while there are a handful of other teams with the same shot -- it has all the pieces.
It has depth. It has multiple shooters and scorers. It doesn't have great size but it has two good, young post players who are improving, and who are pretty good to start with.
And it has this: One of the top players in the nation. While Louisville's newcomers are eye-opening, it was Evans who scored 9 fourth-quarter points to put Wednesday night's game away, and it has been Evans who sets the tone for competitiveness for this group. The attention she gets helps provide opportunities for the others, and her defensive ball pressure is the point of Louisville's defensive attack.
And it's that part of her game, the pressure defense that can take an opponent out of what it wants to do, that Walz particularly appreciates.
Duke had hit a dozen 3-pointers in each of its two previous games. It made only 1 against Louisville.
The Cardinals are 5-0, averaging 90 points a game and winning by an average of 24 a game. And they've done that with three of their first 5 games on the road, and four games canceled because of COVID issues with opponents. They now get to come home for 3 straight games, beginning with North Carolina on Sunday.
This is a team that can, if it stays healthy and keep improving, threaten for a national title. It is not without potential weaknesses, and it'll take some growing-pains type losses. But its early play suggests that it should at least, in the words of Walz, indeed "have a really good shot."
