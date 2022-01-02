CRAWFORD | No. 3 Louisville lands late punches to overtake No. 16 Georgia Tech, 50-48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has always told his players that missing shots is all right, that it gives him job security.
"If you made them all, you wouldn't need a coach," he tells them.
On Sunday at No. 16-ranked Georgia Tech, Walz's No. 3 Cardinals needed a coach. A lot. They made only one basket and scored only three points the entire first quarter. They scored only 7 points in the third quarter. But against the nation's top-ranked team in scoring defense, they found enough offense in the final quarter and played outstanding defense throughout to come home with their 12th straight victory, 50-48.
Louisville led for only 1:17 of the game. They trailed by three with 1:39 left. They trailed by 2 with 45 seconds left.
Then the nifty coaching came in. Walz called timeout and set up a handoff, with Engstler giving to Hailey Van Lith. Forget that Van Lith was just 1-for-9 from the field to that point. She's dangerous late in the game, and she was in this situation, taking the ball and stepping back to hit a 15-footer to tie the score.
After Georgia Tech missed a three, Walz called another timeout with 14 seconds left. He set up the same play, except on this one he had Olivia Cochran come up high to sell as if she were going to set a second screen for Van Lith. And when Van Lith crossed to take the handoff from Engstler, the Georgia Tech defense hustled to lean her direction.
That's when Engstler spun to her left and drove the lane for a layup that won the game.
"We had run a set play the possession before for Hailey to come off the little handoff from Emily and they were late switching it and coming out to help and I saw that, and Haley knocked down that little 15-foot pull-up," Walz said. "So I knew if we came with something similar that they weren't going to be late like that. You don't want to get beat twice on the same play. And they jumped so hard on the fake handoff and we ran Chelsie (Hall), if you go back and look at the play before, she goes ball side. But on this one, at the timeout, I was able to get her to go weak side. I brought (Olivia Chochran) up to look like she was going to set a second screen and, you know, Emily was patient enough. We did a great job of waiting till eight seconds on the clock, because I didn't want to shoot it too early. And you know, should have waited another second or two but you're always, in case you miss or if there's a block, if you get stuck you want to have a chance for a second option. But really, really pleased Hailey sold the play. Kianna (Smith), they all did, and it's one of the things I enjoy about this game is being able to draw some things up and call timeouts. I joke with the kids, I sat on the bench for my few years of my playing career in college, but I actually paid attention and wanted to learn the game."
It was a game where, Walz said, "Every basket was a sigh of relief." Last week, he had said the winner would be "the first to 50." Turns out, it was.
Louisville trailed 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 14-3 early in the second. But while the Cards could get nothing going offensively, Georgia Tech was doing precious little good itself.
The Yellowjackets, depleted by COVID and injuries, hadn't played since Dec. 21 and had only seven available players on Sunday. They have a solid lineup, one that upset Connecticut by 13, but not much depth. And the struggled with Louisville's pressure defense, turning the ball over 21 times.
Still, they led almost the entire game. But Walz said his team, even though it struggled mightily on offense, and even struggled to make free-throws, doesn't allow itself to get discouraged in the midst of offensive slumps and eventually feels it will make plays.
With the Cardinals ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches poll, there's a chance that No. 1 South Carolina losing at Missouri last week could get them the top ranking in that balloting, but Walz says there's a great deal of work for his team still to do.
"We're going to have to get better in the first quarter than we've been in our past three games," he said. "But we will defend."
In the fourth quarter, Walz found himself calling more set plays than he normally would, just to make sure the Cardinals got the shots they wanted. They made their first five shots of the final quarter, then missed four in a row before making three of their final four to shoot 61.5% in the final period, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
Under Walz, Louisville hasn't lost a game in January since the 2019 season. Sunday's win was the seventh time this season the Cardinals have held an opponent to 49 points or fewer, and marked their fourth win over a Top 16-ranked opponent in the past seven games, two of those on the road.
Walz said his team's ability to take a makeshift plan in the huddle and convert it into execution on the court is a major difference from last season's team – and more than that, it's fun.
"I told our kids that last year I wasn't able to do this with our team," Walz said. "I wasn't able to draw things up at timeouts that we hadn't worked on and really execute it. And this year I've been able to do it several times. And it's fun. It's what makes my job fun when you can come into a game, knowing hey, we might be able to draw something else up, draw something we haven't run before and have a group of players that are able to execute it. . . . You know, I'm drawing something up, I'm stuttering halfway through it, and my kids got to try to pay attention to whatever in the world I'm saying as they're watching me draw something up on a whiteboard, and then to be able to take it from that timeout and execute it just shows the maturity in them and their concentration level."
Olivia Cochran, like everyone, had a tough offensive night, but was outstanding defensively and on the glass, and made a pair of huge free throws in the final minute. She finished with 7 points and 13 rebounds.
Van Lith had some big fourth-quarter points to finish with 7 points. Engstler finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Kianna Smith had six points, including a big fourth-quarter three-pointer. And freshman Payton Verhulst had four important points early, hitting a reverse layoff to end a long drought for Louisville in the second quarter.
"Our kids were great," Walz said. "We didn't get discouraged, just talked about continuing to defend. . . . I'm just really proud of all of them. Everybody I thought gave effort when they got out on the floor and that's something we're going to have to continue to get."
