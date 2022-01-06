LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The snow kept most fans away (though a hearty group of die-hards did show up) when the No. 3-ranked Louisville women's basketball team played host to Pittsburgh on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville was without Mykasa Robinson, the first player off the bench and a defensive sparkplug, as well as key reserve Norika Konno. It was coming off a last-second win over a ranked team at Georgia Tech. Though Pittsburgh is a top-100 opponent, the Panthers were coming off a COVID layoff, and hadn't played since Dec. 22.
The game had all the makings of a sleepwalk special. Instead, the Cardinals were a snowmobile. After another cold-shooting start, they warmed to their task with defense, led 19-8 after one quarter and stormed to an 81-39 victory, their 13th straight.
Emily Engstler nearly had a triple-double, likely would have if she'd played more. As it was, she finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals in 25 minutes.
"She's special," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "It's really neat to watch what she can do defensively. There was a fast break for them where Emily gets a hand on the ball and we end up getting the steal and turning what could've been an easy layup for them into points for us. And she's done that several times. Em uses her length, as I've said she reminds me of Angel, in the ways she baits people into throwing passes and then takes them. . . . It's just an instinct play. It's baiting someone to throw it and, as it's in the air, she makes a break on the ball. It's really impressive. She's fun to coach."
Louisville has been among the top defensive teams in the nation all season. Engstler is the top-rated defensive player in the nation by HerHoopStats.com. The Cardinals rank third nationally in scoring defense and could move up after Thursday's performance.
It's not that Pittsburgh is a hapless team. The Panthers came into the game ranked 96th in the NCAA's NET rankings, though clearly they showed some rust from their layoff. The Pittsburgh men's team, which came in ranked No. 196 a night earlier, played Louisville down to the wire before losing by three.
Thursday was a bit of an extreme case for the Louisville defense. It forced some turnovers, and its ball pressure got into the heads of Pittsburgh players and the Panthers turned it over on their own accord a great many times. For the game, they had 35 turnovers, which Louisville turned into 32 points.
"It's what we've been doing all year," Walz said. "We're defending extremely well. We're putting pressure on the ball. Now, we didn't force all 35 (turnovers). There were some unforced turnovers. But I thought we did a really nice job of picking the ball up early, creating some defensive tempo, and then what happens is all of a sudden, you might make a pass a little quicker than you want to and that's an unforced turnover. But overall, I thought we did a really nice job."
Every Louisville player who got into the game scored. Five were in double digits. Hailey Van Lith had 12 points and 4 assists. Olivia Cochran had 11 points and 4 rebounds. Chelsie Hall had 10 points and 5 assists and Payton Verhulst had 10 points. Liz Dixon also had some productive minutes, finishing with 9 points and 5 rebounds.
One of the final hurdles for this Louisville team will be offensive efficiency. It's not that they need to shoot better from the perimeter, though that would help. But if they simply finished a higher percentage around the basket, it might well be enough.
"We're trying to pick some things up," Walz said. "We're trying score a little bit quicker, get shots earlier within the shot clock, good shot. But we just had some unforced turnovers ourselves there in that first quarter. And then I think about four or five minutes into it, we started to settle down and make shots. I tell our kids, when we take uncontested shots, we shoot it at a pretty good clip. I mean, I think we were 11 for 18 on layups, at one point in time, so it's like, 'Guys, we just got to finish some layups.' We make layups and now listen, we're shooting close to 50 percent."
Next up for the Cards comes a trip to Miami, to face a Hurricanes team that just came off COVID pause on Thursday night and lost to Wake Forest 47-46. They held the Demon Deacons to just 13 second-half points despite playing their first game since Dec. 12.
