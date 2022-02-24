LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Sometimes an ugly win is more useful than a pretty one. Now, don't misunderstand. The No. 4-ranked University of Louisville basketball team had its moments of beautiful basketball in Thursday night's 66-55 win at Pittsburgh.
There were some fantastic fast breaks. The ball-movement was crisp. The defense was its usual dogged self.
But the difference between Thursday's win, which was still a single-digit game inside of three minutes to play, and Louisville's 81-39 blowout on Jan. 6, came down to 3-point shooting, offensive rebounds and free throws.
And the Cards' deficiencies in those areas on Thursday will provide Jeff Walz some teaching points moving into Sunday's season-finale at Notre Dame.
Louisville locked up the No. 2 seed in next week's ACC Tournament with Thursday's win. But Walz knows that if the Cards give up 22 offensive rebounds again, like they did to Pitt, they won't be playing much longer.
Pitt rebounded 47% of its missed shots, and though it only had three second-chance field goals and 13 second-chance points, it kept Louisville from getting out on the break and kept the Panthers in the game.
"My biggest concern is the 22 offensive rebounds," Walz said. "We gave those up knowing that it's what Pitt does, they crash the glass. We just have to do a much better job, our guards have to really just commit to putting a body on somebody in rebounding because, I mean, without Emily (Engstler), and O (Olivia Cochran), they had 20 of our 41 rebounds. We have to get more help from our guards."
Engstler led Louisville with 17 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks and a pair of steals, though it seemed like more. Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and made both of the Cards' 3-pointers. The rest of the team was 2-10.
The game, though it was closer than the last meeting, never really felt in doubt. Of Louisville's 27 field goals, 18 were layups, many of them on the break, where Louisville outscored Pitt 21-6.
Louisville now has 19 straight victories over Pitt and has a 15-0 record against the Panthers since both schools joined the ACC. The Cards are now 35-5 in ACC road games over the past five seasons.
"We couldn't get anything going in transition," Walz said. "There were a ton of dead balls, a ton of jump balls, where we weren't able to get out and go. When we did we scored 21 fast-break points. You know, we had some good things happen. So there's some good film for us to watch, and hopefully improve before the game on Sunday at Notre Dame."
So after a not-quite-pretty win, Walz drove the point home. A lack of defensive rebounding can get this team beat. Quickly. But rebound it and get out on the break, and this team can get to a Final Four. It's pretty simple. That was his message to players.
"I told them when I talked to them after the game that at the end of the day, we had to win," Walz said. "You have to figure out a way to grind and grind it out and win. Now, did we play the way we wanted to play? No. And I'm not as concerned about the 2-of-16 from three, you know. But the 10-for-19 from the free-throw line is a concern, because they're called free for a reason. You're supposed to be able to step up and knock those down. But I'm really concerned about the 22 offensive rebounds that we just gave up. And that's an area we've got to address. And we've got to get better at it in a hurry, or we won't be last in long in the ACC Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, because it gets physical. Games when you get into postseason play get much more physical, and you've got to be willing to put a body on somebody and embrace it. Or you're going to get beat ... We were just fortunate that they only turn those 22 (offensive rebounds) into 13 points. You know, that's the concern. And that's what we talked about. We can't run if we can't rebound, and when we get out and run, we're pretty darn good."
Pitt coach Lance White agreed.
"We played with a really good basketball team for a long, long time and we needed to make that next step," White said. "Obviously, you're disappointed to lose and we had some opportunities to go make some plays that we couldn't quite connect on ... (The difference from the last meeting) was they had 42 points off turnovers, so that whole margin was points off turnovers. That was the difference of this game, we didn't turn it over as much. And so now we had a chance to get 53 rebounds. And that's, again, who our team is.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.