LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s not quite a routine thing in college basketball, but you can forgive the No. 5-ranked University of Louisville women’s team if it quickly became accustomed to scoring 100 points after back-to-back games above the century mark.
The Cardinals (4-0) played like they expected to do it again on Sunday, and coach Jeff Walz had to settle his team down a bit after it went 4 for 19 from the field in the first quarter. Regardless, the Cardinals regrouped and even on an "off" offensive day had plenty of firepower to put away a good Tennessee Martin team, 85-67, at the KFC Yum! Center.
"We came out a little shaky. ... I talked to them at the end of the first quarter," Walz said. "I told them, 'Guys, we’re used to shooting it and watching it go in, instead of crashing the glass.' Against DePaul, we shot 60% from the field, so every time it went up we thought it was going in. We didn’t really crash the glass against DePaul, either. ... This is our problem. You get a little fool’s gold, thinking every shot’s going to go in, and when it doesn’t, we’ve got problems. So we addressed that, and that’s something we’ve got to focus on. We’ve got to be able to create second-chance opportunities."
More than that, the 116-point show Louisville put on in its victory over DePaul on Friday night got national attention. UT Martin, a team on the cusp of the top 25 that was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference, wasn’t about to let the Cardinals get easy baskets in transition. The Skyhawks conceded their own offensive glass to sprint back and play half-court defense.
Early on, Louisville was a tad quick with its shots, though most were makeable, and struggled to find an offensive rhythm.
But one player on the court who has been through this kind of thing, Cardinals All-American Dana Evans, had no problems. She scored 26 points in three quarters of play and sat for the entire fourth quarter.
Even though the Cardinals put up plenty of points, their defense and depth helped win this one — and the defense wasn’t at its best, either.
Walz continues to fret his team’s tendency to foul perhaps more than any other single issue. The Cardinals committed 26 fouls in the game and were in the bonus early in just about every quarter.
"My big concern is that we’ve got to stop fouling. We are just a fouling machine right now," Walz said. "It’s like we’re trying to lead the country in fouls, which we very well could do right now. And they’re just silly, nonsense fouls 90 feet from the basket. We slap down, over the back, it’s not good. We’ve got to eliminate those. We need a little common sense. Once you’re in the game and you see they’re calling over-the-back fouls, you stop doing it. To me, it’s not that difficult. But we continue to try to go over the back instead of swimming around and getting position. So we’ll watch film, and we’ll get better at it."
For the first time, Louisville freshmen Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran ran into a bit of difficulty on the offensive end. They got a good bit of attention from UT Martin defensively, and Van Lith went 2 for 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while Cochran went 2 for 5 in the post and finished with 7. What pleased Walz, however, was that the pair continued to contribute in other ways. Van Lith still pulled down 7 rebounds and had 3 assists and 3 steals. Cochran had 10 rebounds.
The Cards got 10 points off the bench from Kianna Smith and got solid contributions in reserve roles from Liz Dixon (7 points, 7 rebounds) and Norika Konno (9 points). Walz also praised the overall contributions of Elizabeth Balogun and Mykasa Robinson.
"The number of deflections that Elizabeth gets in the game, the number of times she gets her hands on passes is remarkable," Walz said. "She is a huge key to our success. It’s not about the number of points she scores, it’s everything that she does for us, and she’s really buying into that. And that says a lot about her and her character."
Louisville hits the road Wednesday night — for a game that was originally scheduled to be played this Thursday — to open Atlantic Coast Conference play at Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
