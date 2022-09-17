LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky defense showed up, the offense did enough, and the No. 9-ranked Wildcats put away FCS opponent Youngstown State with little trouble, 31-0, on a sunny afternoon at Kroger Field.
Whether a few of Kentucky's issues in the game are real red flags or just a byproduct of playing a vastly overmatched opponent one week after an emotional SEC win at Florida will have to wait for a couple of weeks, until Kentucky resumes competitive play with a trip to Ole Miss.
The Wildcats and Youngstown State finished the first quarter in a scoreless tie. Kentucky still had not topped the 100-yard rushing mark late in the fourth quarter. Will Levis, who passed for 377 yards and a pair of scores, also threw a pair of interceptions and was still in the game late in the fourth quarter.
But none of that really matters on a day when the main goal is to win comfortably and exit healthy, and it would appear Kentucky did that — with one major exception. Linebacker J.J. Weaver left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return with what UK called an upper extremity injury.
Stoops, who praised his defense in his halftime interview, had reason to be happy with that unit. The Wildcats recorded the program's first shutout since 2009 and allowed just 192 total yards and nine first downs in the game.
And after a sluggish first half, the UK offense operated well for 21 second-quarter points. Levis ran for the game's first score, from a yard, out, then found Dane Key from three yards out to complete an eight-play, 77-yard drive and make it 14-0. The Wildcats led 21-0 at half after a two-yard scoring pass from Levis to Chris Lewis in the final minute of the half.
Levis finished 27 of 35, but Kentucky finished with just 103 net yards rushing, though that may be of less concerned with All-American running back Chris Rodriguez set to return on Oct. 1 against Ole Miss. The university on Saturday released its initial report of secondary violations by Rodriguez and others Saturday afternoon, following a Lexington Herald-Leader report.
The letter to NCAA enforcement acknowledged that multiple players submitted fraudulent timesheets to Kentucky Health for work they did not do. The university called those instances "isolated and limited in time and scope" in its request for reinstatement.
No document from the NCAA was made available. The university argued that the infractions were Level III in nature, the lowest in the NCAA's enforcement structure, and said "a review continues."
On the field, Stoops told the SEC Network after the game that the Wildcats' run game continues to be an area of concern.
"Too many negative yardage plays in the run game put us in some predictable situations," he said. "Still giving up some pressure. But those are things we'll continue to work on and we'll continue to get better."
Levis hit 10 receivers, led by Key with six catches for 90 yards. Kavosiey Smoke led Kentucky in rushing with 66 yards on 18 carries.
