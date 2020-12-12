LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You can’t look much worse than the Louisville football team looked in the first quarter of Saturday’s season finale against Wake Forest.
Its first pass play was a backward throw that landed on the turf and wound up as a loss. The Cards botched the subsequent punt. On Wake’s ensuing touchdown pass, Russ Yeast was in position to intercept or deflect the pass and did neither. The Cards were offsides on Wake’s extra point try.
The Cardinals had only 7 yards of offense in the first quarter and one first down. It looked as if coach Scott Satterfield might need to draft another apology letter.
Then the Cards found a spark.
Over the final three quarters of its season, Louisville was solid, executed well on offense and defense and punctuated this frustrating 2020 football campaign in celebration instead of frustration with a 45-21 victory.
This season wasn’t what Louisville wanted — or expected. Nobody expected the Cards to turn the ball over 24 times, including some crucial ones in games the Cards could well have won, especially against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Boston College.
A lot of the things that went right a year ago didn’t go right this season. The Cardinals were in games in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make big plays or lost big turnovers.
And then there was Satterfield’s disastrous flirtation with South Carolina, head-scratching at best, botched badly at worst. It left the Louisville fan base feeling not only shortchanged by a subpar season but worked up by another coach with wandering eyes.
What Louisville did over the final three quarters on Saturday, then, was significant. It dispelled the notion that the players weren’t playing hard, for themselves or for their coaches.
It gave some young players in key situations a bit of confidence. And it sent Louisville into the offseason on a positive note – and few programs needed something positive right now worse than this one.
Louisville began the game with one true freshmen and two redshirt freshman starting on the offensive line. None had seen significant action. The predictable struggles with false starts (there were seven of them), shaky snaps and occasional missed assignments were all there. But so was a great deal of effort, and the group played more comfortably as the game progressed.
The only challenge for the Cardinals came in the fourth quarter, when Wake pulled within a touchdown at 28-21.
But Louisville got the ball, and Cunningham calmly engineered an eight-play, 80-yard drive that put the margin back at 14. On Wake Forest’s next drive, the Cards forced a fumble and recovered it, and the ensuing field goal made it a three-score advantage with 5:36 left.
The game was a success for some young talent. Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Mitchell carried for 168 yards on 20 carries. Sophomore wideout Braden Smith had three catches for 55 yards. Redshirt freshman tight end Francis Sherman had three catches — including one for a touchdown — and freshman wideout Jordan Watkins had a pair of catches and a 24-yard TD run.
It was a picture of what several other games could have been, had the Cards been able to hang onto the ball and force more turnovers of its own. Coincidentally, it came against a team that had turned it over only once all season. The Cards got a fumble recovery and an interception — Wake's first of the season — and didn't lose the ball themselves.
As for the Satterfield situation, the time has come to move on. He made a mistake. He apologized. He asked for forgiveness. I believe I’ve been through that cycle before. I’d be surprised if anyone reading this hasn’t. I don’t suspect that will change anyone’s feelings.
But on Saturday, he began the process of healing — which can only be achieved with one thing: winning. Win enough, and all will be forgiven.
