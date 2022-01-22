CRAWFORD | No comment the loudest comment after Louisville's 82-70 loss to Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Might as well be honest with you. I looked down for 10 or 15 minutes during a back-and-forth game against Notre Dame to finish a story about Russ Smith's University of Louisville number retirement ceremony at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, and when I looked up the home team was down 14 and the game was all but over.
It's never a good thing, as a journalist, when you have to ask, "What the hell happened?"
But covering Louisville men's basketball, I find myself asking that quite a bit these days.
So what did happen? Well, on Saturday, Louisville stopped making shots and Notre Dame never did. The Fighting Irish won 82-70. They came out of the locker room making shots. They made the first 10 shots they took. They made the first six 3-pointers they took. During their second half run to take command, they made six in a row.
Louisville couldn't guard them. And Cardinals coach Chris Mack came up with a lot of different reasons for that. It was a tough matchup for Louisville. His team communicated poorly and left too many perimeter shooters open.
Whatever. There's no real excuse for this Louisville team not to be able to guard that Notre Dame team. The Irish are a good offensive team, not a great one. They certainly shouldn't be shooting 63% in a game, or 65% from 3-point range and making 15 threes against anybody.
Which begs the same question I asked when I looked up from my computer, but not just about Saturday's game.
What the hell is happening?
"I don't think they did anything special," Malik Williams said after the loss. "Nothing that we didn't really cover, know or understand. It was just miscommunication, lack of communication, lack of effort."
Wait. Lack of effort? What?
Williams was asked if the players were still listening to the coaching staff or if they had tuned the coaches out.
He paused before answering the question, then said, "I don't think I have a comment for that."
Wait. No comment? What? On whether players are listening to coaches? That's a slam dunk. Or, in the case of this team, an easy layup. Either way, you take one for the team and say, "Sure, we're on the same page." That Williams didn't, unfortunately, sends a message, and not a hopeful one for Mack, or his team.
I've never heard a press room after a Louisville basketball game go that silent, not even when Rick Pitino was in full-railing mode, as it did after Williams delivered that line.
There's no question, after four losses in five games, that there's a communication issue with this team, and it's not just on the court. Mack isn't reaching his players. The staff isn't reaching them. Or the team just isn't accepting what it is being told to do.
There's a failure to connect. The coaches aren't connecting with the players, and the players aren't connecting with each other. You can see it in how they play. Mack himself has used the term "disconnected" to describe his team.
And that stuff happens for all kinds of reasons, and I'd like to tell you I have some kind of team source who has told me everything, but I don't. We're all just speculating. Mack fires two assistants who have relationships with players on the team, maybe that caused some of it. Maybe the new guys and old guys haven't meshed.
I don't know. This is all just flailing.
But why not? That's what the team is doing right now. And on Saturday, it did that in front of the largest crowd of the season – a crowd that was heading for the exits with four minutes left, a crowd that didn't spare Mack its own frustration, or the team, with a loud chorus of boos at the final horn.
"I'm not mad about it, to be honest," Williams said of the boos. "I understand the frustrations. I'm not upset at it. We've got to be better."
Transfer guard Jarrod West said much the same: "There's a standard here, and we're not living up to it right now. Obviously, it's hard. You never want to walk off the floor and your home fans are booing you. I don't know if I've ever been booed, really, so I know it's hard for me. But again, you know, there's an expectation here. And right now, we're not really in a position to say that we've met that expectation. It's tough. It's obviously frustrating. We're frustrated as well. But we can't really think too much about that because that's outside our locker room. At the end of the day, we've got to be better."
This stuff is heavy. So is the schedule ahead. At Virginia on Monday. Back home against Duke next Saturday. You think Notre Dame was good offensively? Take a look at Coach K's guys.
Take a look at the KenPom projections. The Cardinals have 11 games left. They're not projected to win another one until their regular-season finale against Virginia.
And that scenario doesn't look all that preposterous right now.
Louisville's players got together on their own Friday night to discuss the situation. But judging from Saturday's game, nothing much was solved.
"I'm not sure what it is," Williams said. "Whether we're on the road or whether at home, sometimes we just don't bring it. I sat down and told the guys that I take a lot of responsibility for this year. We had a long talk last night, just as a group. And like I said, I take a lot of responsibility for how things have been, but whether it's on the road or at home, we got to find out how to sustain energy throughout the entire day, you know, until that last buzzer goes off. We got to have that real energy and it's got to be real, you've got to actually believe it. You've got to actually mean it. It has to be one through 18 guys who does it, including the coaches, the managers, anybody who is a part of the program, we need everybody to bring that same juice. I've got to be better at that. We've got to be better at that, constantly, consistently."
In difficult situations, when it seems all is lost, sometimes all it takes is one person to be the right voice, to rally people, to turn the tide.
When it comes to a college basketball team, that voice, ideally, belongs to the coach. But with this college basketball team, it does not seem that the coach's voice is able to rally the players.
And that, quite frankly, may be the topic of discussion for the next two months, if the reality for this team winds up as cold and bleak as the outlook now appears.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.