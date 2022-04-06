LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was the kind of game that is made for a letdown. A U.S. Open Cup game with no impact on the USL Championship standings. Lower division opponent. Different lineup. Quick turnaround from an emotional game on Saturday, with a return to league play coming in four days.
None of that, however, added up to LouCity FC losing its defensive momentum against USL League One opponent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Wednesday night in Lynn Family Stadium.
The home team and goalkeeper Kyle Morton recorded their fifth clean sheet in six games and used a goal by Wilson Harris in the 75th minute when Corben Bone intercepted a ball near the Chattanooga box, got it to Harris on the left side and Harris slotted it in easily for the only offense LouCity would need in a 1-0 victory.
The win, LouCity's 11th in U.S. Open Cup play (against 5 losses), sends the club into the third round, when MLS competition joins the knockout tournament. The draw for the third round is on Friday.
Louisville Coach Danny Cruz was pleased with his team's patience when early chances didn't yield a first-half score, and with the defensive discipline to not have a lapse.
"I've made it clear both to the players and to the press that, for me, this is an important tournament," Cruz said. "It's a tournament that I want us to get after. And when you look at the momentum that's built off of another shutout, the players feel that. They feel it in training every day. Now there's areas that we need to continue to improve in the attack. There's no doubt about it. I think in the first half, we created enough chances to score goals but that will come at the end of the day. If we continue to keep a zero on the scoareboard, I know I have the quality in that locker room to score goals. It will come. Relationships will continue to be built and I'm confident in that."
Harris, who came to LouCity from Sporting Kansas City, scored his team-best third goal of the season. LouCity held 54.3% of possession and outshot the visitors 15-3, though just 4-3 on target. LouCity was far superior on touches inside the box and passes in the final third.
"I felt we were aggressive for 90 minutes, which was good," Cruz said. "I think we started again, a little bit on the back foot. That's an area we'll continue to speak to the players about, the first three, four minutes. It wasn't really happy with that. From there, I thought we were aggressive. I thought we fought for one another. I thought we pressed as best as we could from the group. So listen, a lot of players got their first minutes tonight -- really proud of that."
LouCity is back on the road Sunday in USL Championship play, facing Loudoun United FC at 4 p.m.
